Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / 'His front foot goes nowhere. He is in no position': Misbah, Akram point out India's 'weakest link' at World Cup 2023

'His front foot goes nowhere. He is in no position': Misbah, Akram point out India's 'weakest link' at World Cup 2023

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 31, 2023 07:28 AM IST

Former Pakistan captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram had intriguing takes on Shreyas Iyer's form and suggested changes in India's XI at World Cup 2023.

Currently on a six-match winning streak, Team India looks pretty much unstoppable. If anyone doubted their ability to defend a total after winning the first five matches batting first, the Men in Blue passed that test with flying colours against England, dismissing them for a disappointing 129 in a chase of 230, thus winning the match by 100 runs to go top of the table. On the back of such red-hot form, India are marching on the road to the World Cup final, let alone the semi-finals.

Misbah Ul Haq and Wasim Akram have identified India's only topic of concern.(Getty Images)

But while India have ticked all boxes – and they really have with all players turning up and dishing out match-winning performance - one player that hasn't fired as much is Shreyas Iyer. With scores of 0, 25, 53, 19, 33 and 4, Iyer has 134 runs at 33.5 while batting at No. 4. After finishing the game against Pakistan, Iyer started well against New Zealand, but once again fell to the short ball. Even in the previous game versus England on Sunday, he was out while attempting a pull shot.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Shreyas' string of missed opportunities has attracted the attention of former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who explained at length what's plaguing Iyer and how his failures could put his place in India's Playing XI in jeopardy.

Also Read | 'PCB doesn't want us to win World Cup': Senior Pakistan player levels serious allegations against board

"Hardik Pandya has to return too after being fit. From Day 1, I feel that KL Rahul at No. 5 is too late. He is a class player and should bat at No. 4. Once Hardik is back, Suryakumar Yadav can bat 6 and Jadeja 7. Then his (Iyer's) selection would become difficult. He (Iyer) has scored runs; he is coming off a hundred against Australia, is rated high. But overall, his average against fast bowling is around 19-20 and when it comes to short balls, he is just not able to find it. When your weakness comes to the fore, all teams will exploit it," Misbah said on A Sports.

"He is expecting the short ball and many times, even against short-of-length balls which aren't ideal for pulling, like the one against England, he goes for the shot. So, you are overthinking about the short ball and you are in trouble. See his front foot. After the initial movement, it goes nowhere. And he is in no position to play the short ball. And he doesn't even try to avoid the short ball."

Wasim Akram agrees Shreyas Iyer is 'India's weakest link'

Misbah's sentiments found resonance with another cricketing legend from Pakistan, Wasim Akram, who delivered a well-timed reminder of Ishan Kishan's potential. When the anchor inquired about Shreyas' vulnerability in the Indian line-up, calling him 'India's weakest link', the former Pakistan captain highlighted the intriguing option that Ishan Kishan, a left-handed batsman, presents in the middle order.

This adds a layer of diversity to the team, complementing Suryakumar Yadav, who seems to have unlocked the ODI puzzle at No. 6 with impressive scores of 50, an unbeaten 72, and a solid 49.

"Yeah, he has to perform because Ishan Kishan is sitting out and he is a left-hander. Remember the first game he played in the Asia Cup, he and Hardik Pandya struck a partnership. So he can bat in the middle order," added Akram.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
shreyas iyer wasim akram world cup india at world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP