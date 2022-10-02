Misbah said 'yaar, meri koi sunta hi nahi hai': Ex-Pakistan captain reveals stunning conversations with Misbah, Inzamam

Pakistan's former captain Salman Butt made a number of attempts to make a return to the international circuit when his ban – following match-fixing charges – was lifted in 2015. However, all proved to be unsuccessful. Butt did perform impressively in domestic cricket in Pakistan, Butt had played in the National One Day Cup in 2016 where he scored 536 runs in seven matches, and in the T20 Cup a year later, forged a 207-run opening stand alongside Kamran Akmal in a game. Butt also ended as the leading run-scorer at the 2018–19 Quaid-e-Azam One Day Cup, but wasn't considered for national selection.

Eventually, Butt withdrew his name from the Qaid-e-Azam Trophy when domestic cricket returned in Pakistan following the Covid-19 lockdown, saying that he understands he doesn't “have a future with Pakistan.”

Nearly two years since then, Butt has opened up on the ordeal during an interview with ARY News, where he talked about his conversations with former national captains-turned-selectors Misbah-ul-Haq and Inzamam-ul-Haq over a possibility of a return to Pakistan. Butt revealed that he never received a satisfactory answer from any of the two.

“Everyone said that it was the management's decision. When Misbah was captain, I talked to him and he said, 'yaar meri koi sunta hi nahi hai.' When he was chief selector, I met him again. He told me to perform in the department cricket. I scored 905 runs in 9 matches. I called him twice and he didn't answer. Then I left it. I realised my performances weren't getting valued,” Butt said.

“I asked him (Inzamam) a lot of times, but never received a satisfying answer. Sometimes, I was told, 'yaar tum kisi bade se sifaarish karao'. But I didn't do that.”

When asked if references do work in Pakistan cricket, Butt had a rather blunt reply. “If he's saying, it must be true. It wasn't the case when I was captain,” he said.

Butt's last professional appearance was in March 2020 when he appeared for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League. In May 2022, he was appointed as a consultant coach of the Singapore men's cricket team.

