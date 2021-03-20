'Misbah-ul-Haq is poor man's MS Dhoni': Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja
- Ramiz said Misbah also possesses the calm demeanour of former India captain MS Dhoni but he has to change and adapt according to the modern demands of the game.
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja described Misbah-ul-Haq as ‘the poor man's MS Dhoni’, saying the Pakistan head coach needs to adopt a ‘modern thinking’ approach to guide the team.
Ramiz said Misbah also possesses the calm demeanour of former India captain MS Dhoni but he has to change and adapt according to the modern demands of the game.
"Misbah's training and upbringing is different. Let me put it this way, he is the poor man's Dhoni. MS was also restrained, no expressions and not emotional. Misbah is also like this but I think now he has to go on modern thinking," Ramiz said in an interview on the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel.
Ramiz said Misbah at times gets too protective when Pakistan lose a match.
"Misbah has to take a new direction because there is a need to set the GPS right for Pakistan cricket because aggression is in our DNA. I think at times he gets too protective and he gets cagey as soon as we lose a match. But if our products and talent is right we shouldn't be afraid of hiccups and setbacks."
Ramiz also called for the appointment of a chief executive for the Pakistan team who would oversee only technical cricket matters related to the team selection, coaches, players etc.
He also felt that time has come for Pakistan to stop reliance on foreign coaches.
"In the past I could understand we needed foreign coaches because we were young to this field but now we have grown ourselves in this area. "In fact I think there is no need to have permanent coaches with the team for all tours and we should only be appointing specialist coaches as required on tour to tour series to series basis.
"Appointment of coaches should be tour-based and opposition based. Use their expertise for a series and move on rather than carry on with them for a long period."
Talking about the World Test Championship, Ramiz said: "The current format was lopsided and prolonged and it made no sense not having India and Pakistan series.
"Teams didn't play the same number of matches and even the points system was weird. Next time when the WTC is held no cricket should be held at that time, No ODIs or T20s, if you want to promote test cricket and infuse life into it and also attract sponsors to this format," he added.
(With ANI inputs)
Flexibility to flexing muscles
- Yadav’s belligerence almost made you forget that he was playing in a position (No.3) that belongs to captain Virat Kohli – who, with 3079 runs, has the world’s best tally in T20Is. That’s a huge name to match up to, but Yadav is his own kind of storm.
India Predicted Playing XI for 5th T20I: Will KL retain spot in series decider?
- With the T20I World Cup coming up, India will be eager to get a psychological advantage over the Eoin Morgan-led side by winning the series.
'Misbah-ul-Haq is poor man's MS Dhoni': Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja
- Ramiz said Misbah also possesses the calm demeanour of former India captain MS Dhoni but he has to change and adapt according to the modern demands of the game.
We will be feared by a lot of teams in T20 World Cup: Collingwood
India women seek winning return to T20 cricket
IND vs ENG 5th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV & Online
Asghar Afghan equals MS Dhoni's huge T20I record
Skipper Harmanpreet ruled out of T20 opener against SA, informs Mandhana
'We were like that': Ramiz Raja narrates memories of Ravi Shastri as a player
- Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja remembered how the Pakistan team perceived Shastri when he was a player. Raja said that Shastri looked like a misfit in the Indian cricket team as ‘he had aggression’.
'In my World Cup squad for sure': Yuvraj's big praise for India youngster
- Suryakumar Yadav slammed a fluent 57 off 31 balls after walking in to bat at No.3 in 4th T20I against England. After watching his attacking batting, Yuvraj Singh said he will surely be in his World Cup squad.
History shows Virat Kohli's men start favourites to win series against England
- India vs England: India have won 8 out of the 9 times they played a deciding T20I in a series of 3 or more matches since the 2016 WT20.
Mithali Raj: I didn't even know I was about to touch those figures
- In the recently concluded ODI series, the India women's ODI captain became only the second woman in the world to aggregate 10,000 career runs. Raj looks back at the series, and the road ahead for the 2022 World Cup.
India vs England Test series attracts highest viewership in five years
- The result stands testament to the ever-increasing popularity of the longest format, which also gained impetus with the introduction of the World Test Championship. The test series recorded a phenomenal cumulative reach of 103 million viewers.
England fined 20 percent match fee for slow over-rate against India in 4th T20I
- India vs England: ICC's match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.