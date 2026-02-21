Mitchell Marsh breaks silence on Australia’s early 2026 T20 World Cup exit: ‘It’s a bitterly disappointed changing room'

Australia ended their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign on a bittersweet note. Despite the victory in their final group stage fixture vs Oman, the Aussies failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage. Speaking after their win vs Oman, captain Mitchell Marsh broke his silence on Australia's early exit from the 2026 T20 World Cup. Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh looks on during a match. (AFP)

Speaking in the post-match press conference, he said, "As I’ve said a few times, it’s a bitterly disappointed change room. Like every team, we built towards this for two years. Unfortunately, in a couple of key games, we just didn’t play our best cricket - and that’s tournament play. You lose a game like the one against Zimbabwe, and suddenly you’re under pressure. Credit to them, they played well, but we’re a very disappointed group right now. I don’t think conditions were the main issue."

"In Colombo, it was slow, but we had prepared for that. I still believe we had the squad to get the job done. But in tournament cricket, if you’re even slightly off, you can lose a game that puts you on the back foot. Over the last couple of weeks, there were good opportunities for us, but we just weren’t able to deliver when it mattered most."

Chasing 105 runs, Australia raced to 108/1 in 9.4 overs, courtesy of Marsh's unbeaten knock of 64* runs off 33 balls. The Aussie skipper also smacked seven fours and four sixes. Initially, Oman were bowled out for 104 in 16.2 overs, as Adam Zampa took four wickets. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell and Xavier Bartlett bagged two-wicket hauls.

After the match, Marsh was also asked how Australia could improve after this exit and how they would move forward. "The leaders within Cricket Australia and within the playing group will sit down and assess things properly. As players and as a team, we’ll look at how we can keep improving. If we’re fortunate enough to get another opportunity as a group, we want to make sure we’re better for this experience. When you fail, there are always learnings. It hurts right now, and we’re disappointed with how it’s unfolded. But we’ll go home, reflect honestly, and move forward," he said.