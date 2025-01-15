Mitchell Starc calls wife Alyssa Healy's dismissal on-air in women's Ashes days after savage 'right to reply' comment

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc swapped the cricket field for the commentary box during the women’s Ashes, as he commentated while his wife, Alyssa Healy, played. Interestingly, Healy was on-air throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy throughout the past two months, with Starc playing a key role with the ball in Australia's 3-1 win over India. Mitchell Starc during a commentary stint (representative image)(X)

Starc’s presence brought both sharp insights and a dose of humour, especially when he was on-air to call Healy’s dismissal in the second ODI, caught behind off Lauren Bell for 29.

Starc’s commentary stint offered him a chance to respond to Healy’s lighthearted jabs during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where she had critiqued his golf skills while covering the series. Before stepping into the box, Starc had hinted at delivering a “right of reply” to her comments, and he didn’t disappoint, blending wit and charm throughout his analysis.

In the ninth over of the first innings, Healy’s promising knock came to an abrupt end as Lauren Bell delivered a beautifully pitched delivery that swung away late. The movement drew an outside edge from Healy’s bat, with the keeper-batter falling for a quickfire 29 off just 19 balls. Her brief stay featured six crisp boundaries before she was caught behind, leaving Australia to regroup after the early breakthrough.

Watch as Starc called Healy's dismissal:

However, it wasn’t just Healy who found herself on the receiving end of Starc’s humor. The left-arm seamer took a playful swipe at England Test captain Ben Stokes.

Reflecting on England’s claim of a "moral victory" after the men’s Ashes ended in a 2-2 draw in 2023, Starc referenced the drawn women’s Ashes, cheekily asking, "Yeah, but who won morally?"

Australia were bowled out for just 180 in the second women's ODI, but produced a brilliant performance with the ball to register a narrow 21-run win. They bowled out England for 159 in 48.1 overs, with Kim Garth registering brilliant figures of 3/37 in 10 overs.