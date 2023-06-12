'I don't regret, money will come and go': Starc's mic-drop statement as IPL gets flak over India's WTC final drubbing

India's dismal show at the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval reignited the debate over Indian Premier League (IPL) and it's scheduling. India were handed a 209-run demolition by Pat Cummins and Co. and many fingers have since been pointed at the IPL, which was conducted just ahead of the Test Championship final.

Mitchell Starc catches the ball as he prepares to bowl at the World Test Championship Final(AP)

While it could be one of the possible reasons, Australia speedster Mitchell Starc, who scalped four wickets in the WTC finals, in an interview said he prefers to play Test cricket for Australia over IPL money.

Starc said he wants to keep himself in the “best” of shape to increase his longevity, before adding that playing Test cricket for Australia is paramount, and hopes to inspire the young generation to follow his footsteps in future.

"I enjoyed it (IPL), likewise I enjoyed my time at Yorkshire 10 years ago, but Australia will always sit at the top. I don't regret any of it, money will come and go but I’m very grateful for the opportunities I've had," Starc told The Guardian.

"Over a hundred years of Test cricket and there's been less than 500 men who have played it for Australia, that in itself makes it very special to be a part of it.

"The traditionalist in me still hopes there is a generation of boys and girls who want to represent their country in Test cricket. But the easy money is in franchise cricket, it's the fast track to notoriety," he added.

It's not that Starc has never played in the IPL. The left-arm pacer was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2015, but his focus remains on red-ball cricket for the foreseeable future.

"I’d certainly love to play in the IPL again, but my goal for a long time has been to be at my best for Australia, no matter the format," said Starc.

“Franchise cricket is great, but you can be bought or sold or traded in 12 months, whereas this is an opportunity (Playing Tests) that I’ve been fortunate enough to have over 10 years now…To be able to pull on the baggy green with a lot of my close mates, guys I’ve grown up in the game with.”

