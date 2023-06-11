Home / Cricket / India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: Oval Test set for scintillating finish as Kohli, Rahane, IND eye history
Live

India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: Oval Test set for scintillating finish as Kohli, Rahane, IND eye history

Jun 11, 2023 11:57 AM IST
OPEN APP

India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Virat Kohli will be the key batter for India as team chases history at The Oval

India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: The World Test Championship cycle has once again come down to the final day of the final. Australia are still well in command of the match, having set a daunting target of 444 for India to track down. The Indian team lost 3 wickets on day 4, and still need 280 runs if they are to complete a record run-chase. While Virat Kohli is still at the crease, however, fans will believe a chance remains to pull off the greatest Test chase of all time — and that is certainly what it will take to gain a positive result. Kohli is 6 runs away from his half century, and the former captain will hope he is in for a big score to guide India home on this all-important final day.

Can Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli guide India to historic win?
Can Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli guide India to historic win?(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 11, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Thoughts in the Australian camp

    Alex Carey: “It's not great to see them scoring at 6 rpo, but we pegged them back, quick wickets does help and we'll look for more tomorrow. I thought Mitch (Starc) played beautifully, attacked at the right moment and took the pressure off me. A tricky little period in the morning and we got over well. Class players, this is a good partnership, we need to remain patient, hit the right areas and hopefully the wickets will come.”

  • Jun 11, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Indian camp optimistic of a title-winning result

    Mohammed Shmi: “100% everyone believes that tomorrow we will win the match. Because we have always fought. We perform well around the world, not only here. So, we believe and we always come together to win this match. It doesn't matter what happened in Sydney or Brisbane, we are now playing here. We have to think about tomorrow and we will win the match.”

  • Jun 11, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Can India script history at The Oval

    TeamIndia has chased a target of 400 or more 36 times in Test history, winning just ONCE while 9 instances ended in a DRAW. They LOST 26 other times. Their only win was chasing 403 vs West Indies, Port of Spain in 1976.

    400-plus scores posted by India in 4th innings of a Test:

    445 vs Australia in Adelaide, 1978 - LOST

    429/8 vs England at The Oval, 1979 - DRAW

    406/4 vs WI in Port of Spain, 1976 - WON

  • Jun 11, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: What does the equation stand?

    India need 280 runs to win with Kohli unbeaten on 44 alongside Rahane on 20*. Australia, on the other hand, need seven wickets to win. 

  • Jun 11, 2023 11:14 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5:  What happened on Day 4?

    Beside the controversy? Well, it was an action-packed day. Australia changed gears in the second session after losing two wickets for 78 runs in the morning before setting a colossal target of 444 runs after Pat Cummins declared. India then started off on a promising note before Green pulled off a controversial catch. Rohit and Pujara carried on but the Indian skipper soon fell to Nathan Lyon while the latter played an uncharacteristic shot to end his knock. Kohli an Rahane then stitched a 71-run stand to carry India to 164/3 at Stumps. India need 280 runs to win.

  • Jun 11, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the fifth and final day of the World Test Championship final at The Oval between India and Australia. Stay tuned for more updates!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian cricket team australia cricket team world test championship wtc + 2 more

BCCI official's indirect message to Gill after viral post over Green's catch

cricket
Published on Jun 11, 2023 11:35 AM IST

BCCI seemed rather unhappy at Gill's social-media act and sent an indirect message to the India star as the debate continues.

Shubman Gill walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during play on day 4 of the World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and India (AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: India eye historic chase, title win

India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: Virat Kohli will be the key batter for India as team chases history at The Oval

Live Can Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli guide India to historic win?(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 11:46 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Rubbish shot': Virat Kohli overheard sledging Smith, AUS star gives epic reply

Before start of Day 4, former Australia coach Justin Langer witnessed what he described as a “magic moment” between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

Justin Banger reveals details of Virat Kohli sledging Steve Smith during WTC final
cricket
Published on Jun 11, 2023 10:12 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘In the heat of the moment…’: Green nearly agrees Gill catch was illegal?

Green was the only person to give the most accurate take on the catch but in reply to reporters in the presser, the Aussie kept the burning question alive.

Australia's Cameron Green has his say on controversial catch that led to Shubman Gill's dismissal in WTC final
cricket
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 09:50 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Kohli’s cryptic message as he and India chase history on Day 5 of WTC final

With history on the line on Day 5 of the final, the former skipper posted a cryptic Instagram story which left fans searching for answers.

India's Virat Kohli shouts to his playing partner India's Ajinkya Rahane on the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship Final(AP)
cricket
Published on Jun 11, 2023 08:28 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sehwag explodes, ex-PAK star ‘shocked’; how cricketers reacted to Gill dismissal

The former cricketers spoke their mind on Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal during Day 4 of the World Test Championship final.

Cameron Green's controversial catch of Shubman Gill divided opinions among the former cricketers(Twitter/ANI)
cricket
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 10:05 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Why on-field umpires didn't use soft-signal before referring Shubman's catch?

Shubman Gill was dismissed rather controversially during the Day 4 of the WTC Final.

Australia's Scott Boland (L) appeals for the dismissal of India's Shubman Gill (R) during play on day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jun 11, 2023 07:21 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Shubman Gill sarcastically targets umpires after Green's controversial catch

As per the screenshot shared by Gill, it looks evident that the Aussie had grounded the ball before completing the catch.

Shubman Gill reacts after his dismissal on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final (AFP)
cricket
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 09:25 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Kohli’s shot at immortality

With India needing another 280 runs and seven wickets in hand, Kohli has a chance to produce a fourth-innings epic. Will he and India be up for it?

Virat Kohli(Reuters)
cricket
Published on Jun 10, 2023 10:55 PM IST
ByAshish Magotra, London

‘Shame on umpires’: Angry fans react to controversial Gill's call in WTC final

Shubman Gill's stay in the middle came to an end on 18 after he was caught by Cameron Green at gully off Scott Boland's bowling.

Shubman Gill was caught by Cameron Green at gully off Scott Boland's bowling.
cricket
Published on Jun 10, 2023 10:12 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Cameron Green catches Gill, triggers a debate

Green and his teammates were convinced the catch was clean, and the TV umpire agreed. But doubts were raised as his hand fell to the ground in the process.

Scott Boland celebrates the dismissal of Shubman Gill on Day 4 of the WTC Final(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jun 10, 2023 10:09 PM IST
ByAshish Magotra, London

Was Green's controversial catch to dismiss Gill legal? Here's what the law says

Did the third umpire make an error bby giving Shubman Gill out? Was Cameron Green's catch legal? Here is what the MCC laws say about catches

Cameron Green taking Shubman Gill's catch
cricket
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 10:25 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

ICC issues important notice about reserve day after loss of overs in WTC final

ICC has made it clear that as things stand now, it looks "unlikely" that the reserve day will come into play despite the loss of overs in the WTC final.

The umpire looks at the match ball watched by India's Shubman Gill, left and Australia's Pat Cummins(AP)
cricket
Published on Jun 10, 2023 08:30 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Shubman shocked, Rohit furiously argues after controversial dismissal

Shubman Gill shook his head in disbelief, while Rohit Sharma also looked shocked after the young India opener was controversially adjudged out.

Shubman Gill was controversially adjudged out during India's second innings in the WTC Final(Hotstar)
cricket
Published on Jun 10, 2023 08:27 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Kohli-Gill bromance ignites memefest on social media, watch viral video

Both Gill and Kohli share a healthy bond and the two often indulge in friendly exchange both on and off the field.

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill's on-field bromance ignite memefest on social media
cricket
Published on Jun 10, 2023 08:17 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out