India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final Day 5: Oval Test set for scintillating finish as Kohli, Rahane, IND eye history

India vs Australia Live Score, WTC 2023 Final Day 5: The World Test Championship cycle has once again come down to the final day of the final. Australia are still well in command of the match, having set a daunting target of 444 for India to track down. The Indian team lost 3 wickets on day 4, and still need 280 runs if they are to complete a record run-chase. While Virat Kohli is still at the crease, however, fans will believe a chance remains to pull off the greatest Test chase of all time — and that is certainly what it will take to gain a positive result. Kohli is 6 runs away from his half century, and the former captain will hope he is in for a big score to guide India home on this all-important final day.

Can Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli guide India to historic win?(Action Images via Reuters)