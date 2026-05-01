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Starc is available for selection but the big question is: Will Delhi Capitals throw him in at the deep end vs RR?

The great Aussie has not played any cricket since the Big Bash League, and Delhi Capitals are desperate to return to winning ways.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 08:04 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Finally, the legendary Mitchell Starc can play for Delhi Capitals. The Aussie fast bowler has been terribly missed by the IPL franchise, whose campaign this season so far has been marred by their inability to provide the finishing touch. As a result, going forward, they need to win all their remaining matches to guarantee themselves a place in the play-offs.

The Starc name has a lot of a cachet and DC need that badly at present.(AFP)

Starc was missing from action due to shoulder and elbow injuries. He had played in all five Tests in the Ashes in 2025-2026, and he bowled superbly to lead the Aussies to a thumping 4-1 win. Later, he also participated in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers. However, the grind of those matches took a toll on him. He has not been seen in action since. It’s been more than three months now.

Also Read: Big news for Delhi Capitals ahead of RR game: Back from hospital, star pacer ready to take on Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal

In the six matches in which Ngidi bowled, he impressed but then Starc is one of the greatest left-armers of all time. His name has a lot of cachet. Delhi at present needs someone like him to breathe some life into their dwindling campaign.

With five defeats and three wins in 8 games, at present, they find themselves in seventh place on the points table. Hopefully, the return of Starc provides the boost they need. On his day, there are not many in the world who can upstage Starc.

 
rajasthan royals delhi capitals mitchell starc big bash league
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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