Home / Cricket / Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh ruled out, Australia announce revised squad for India T20Is

Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh ruled out, Australia announce revised squad for India T20Is

cricket
Published on Sep 14, 2022 12:52 PM IST

The injuries are reportedly minor but Cricket Australia took the decision not to risk the players keeping in mind the T20 World Cup to be played at home, starting next month.

Australian paceman Mitchell Starc (2nd L) celebrates with Australian teammates(AFP)
Australian paceman Mitchell Starc (2nd L) celebrates with Australian teammates(AFP)
PTI |

Australia will miss the services of Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis in the three-match T20 International tour of India after the trio was ruled for the series on Wednesday due to injuries.

While Starc has been suffering from a knee injury, Marsh and Stoinis have been ruled out due to ankle and side issues respectively.

According to cricket.com.au, the injuries are minor but Cricket Australia took the decision not to risk the players keeping in mind the T20 World Cup to be played at home, starting next month.

The recent development will further deplete the Australian squad as David Warner has already been rested for the tour.

The Australian selectors have included Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott as replacements for Starc, Marsh and Stoinis.

While Marsh and Stoinis suffered the injuries during the ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, Starc's was a late exclusion following a scan on his knee on Wednesday.

Australia will play three T20s against hosts India at Mohali on September 20, Nagput on September 23 and Hyderabad on September 25.

After the whirlwind India tour, Australia are set to play T20 series against the West Indies and England in the build-up to the T20 World Cup.

Revised Australia squad for India T20Is: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs australia mitchell starc marcus stoinis mitchell marsh + 2 more
india vs australia mitchell starc marcus stoinis mitchell marsh + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out