e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Mitchell Starc to miss 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka

Starc is likely to be replaced by Billy Stanlake at The Gabba. Sean Abbott, a new addition to the squad to replace the injured Andrew Tye, is the other option the hosts could turn to as they look to wrap up the three-match series.

cricket Updated: Oct 28, 2019 13:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Melbourne
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc (Action Images via Reuters)
         

Left-arm Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will miss the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka scheduled to be played on Wednesday to attend his brother’s wedding. According to a report in cricket.com.au, Starc has been allowed to leave the camp and will join the squad on Thursday once his brother Brandon -- a world-class high jumper -- has tied the knot.

Starc is likely to be replaced by Billy Stanlake at The Gabba. Sean Abbott, a new addition to the squad to replace the injured Andrew Tye, is the other option the hosts could turn to as they look to wrap up the three-match series.

In the first T20I played at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, Australia rode on powerful performances from David Warner, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell to register a commanding 134 run win over Sri Lanka.

Starc in that match finished with figures of 2/16 from his four overs and helped Australia restrict the visitors to 99/9 in their full quota of 20 overs.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 12:22 IST

tags
top news
Shiv Sena leader’s 5-minute meeting with Guv sparks off buzz. He clarifies
Shiv Sena leader’s 5-minute meeting with Guv sparks off buzz. He clarifies
The tip, the raid, the reveal: The takedown of ISIS leader Baghdadi
The tip, the raid, the reveal: The takedown of ISIS leader Baghdadi
Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ post-Diwali
Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ post-Diwali
India takes Pak to world body for denying use of its airspace to PM: Report
India takes Pak to world body for denying use of its airspace to PM: Report
Why protesters in Hong Kong are getting inked
Why protesters in Hong Kong are getting inked
Will post-Diwali air quality in Delhi affect first India-Bangladesh T20I
Will post-Diwali air quality in Delhi affect first India-Bangladesh T20I
Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico
Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico
‘Sena should accept Deputy CM post for Aaditya Thackeray’: Ramdas Athawale
‘Sena should accept Deputy CM post for Aaditya Thackeray’: Ramdas Athawale
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news