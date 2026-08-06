Mitchell Starc unfazed by Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn milestones: 'That stuff doesn't mean a whole lot'

Mitchell Starc has long established himself as one of Australia's greatest fast bowlers and is now closing in on another major milestone in Test cricket. The left-arm pacer retired from T20Is to focus on the two formats in which he has enjoyed the most success, Tests and ODIs, and continues to be one of Australia's biggest match-winners. Starc has delivered on the grandest stages throughout his career, from spearheading Australia's 2015 ODI World Cup triumph as the tournament's leading wicket-taker to remaining a key figure in their plans for the 2027 World Cup. Now, the 35-year-old is on the verge of joining an elite group in red-ball cricket.

Mitchell Starc set to surpass Kapil Dev, closes in on Dale Steyn's Test tally (AFP)

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Starc has taken 433 wickets in 105 Tests, leaving him just one short of Kapil Dev's tally of 434. The upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting on August 13, also gives him the chance to overtake South African great Dale Steyn, who finished with 439 Test wickets.

With a place among Test cricket's all-time leading wicket-takers within touching distance, Starc played down the significance of the milestone, saying he remains focused on the job at hand rather than individual records. The Australian quick admitted it was humbling to be mentioned alongside some of the game's greatest bowlers but insisted he is not looking too far ahead.

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{{^usCountry}} "It means I've played a bit," Starc told the Australian Associated Press when asked about the milestone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It means I've played a bit," Starc told the Australian Associated Press when asked about the milestone. {{/usCountry}}

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"It is cool and very humbling to be spoken about it with those guys. But that stuff doesn't mean a whole lot while you're still playing. You don't get too far ahead," he added.

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The veteran Aussie paceman also reflected on how his game has evolved over the years, saying experience has helped him add new skills to his bowling while improving his consistency. The veteran pacer believes constant learning and adapting have been key to staying effective after more than 16 years in international cricket.

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“When you’re 36 and you’ve been around for 16 years, you’d like to think you’ve improved or got better at something. You’re also around that long because you’re able to develop and learn and improve. And you add in a few things like the wobble seam, consistency and other things. I have a pretty clear mindset on it all,” he added.

“I still moan and whinge about anything that goes wrong”

Starc also opened up on the mindset that has helped him thrive over a long international career, saying he has learned not to dwell on setbacks or get carried away by success. The Australian quick credited the team's culture under captain Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald for encouraging players to move on quickly, regardless of how a spell or a match unfolds.

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“Excuse my language, but it’s just been letting shit go. You’re never as good or bad as you think or other people think you are. I still moan and whinge about anything that goes wrong or feels wrong. Even heading into (last) summer, it didn’t feel like it clicked until the day before the Ashes. But I think what’s been a feature of our group and led by Ron (Australia head coach Andrew McDonald) and Pat (Cummins), is that whether it’s a good day, bad day, good over, bad spell, it’s done. Move on. What can you change in real time," he added.