Mithali Raj retires: 'Pillar for Women's Cricket' - Laxman, Kumble lead cricket fraternity in tributes for India legend

One of the best women's batters in history, Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. Mithali drew curtains on a 23-year-long international career as the highest run-getter in ODIs (7805 in 232 innings at an average of 50.68). In Tests, Mithali represented India in 12 matches, scoring 699 runs. She also scored a double-century in the longest format of the game.

"Like all journey, this one too must come to and end," the 39-year-old said in a statement on social media.

"Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket."

Raj made her India debut as a 16-year-old in a 1999 one-dayer against Ireland and scored 68 against South Africa in a Women's World Cup match in Christchurch in March in what proved to be her last international outing.

Her tally of 7805 runs, which include seven hundreds, from 232 matches makes her the leading scorer in women's ODIs.

"... the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life," said Raj, who led India to the World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017.

"I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is bright."

As Mithali announced her decision to retire from the game, the cricket fraternity paid tribute to the former Indian captain. Former cricketers VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina, and Wasim Jaffer, as well as former Indian men's head coach Anil Kumble paid their tributes to Raj.

To play for India 🇮🇳 is a dream a very few fulfill and to be able represent the nation for 23 years is just amazing.

You have been a pillar to Women?s Cricket in India and have shaped the lives of many young girls.

Many congratulations on a phenomenal career @M_Raj03. https://t.co/jVHmMTW2YP — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 8, 2022

An icon and true inspiration to so Many @M_Raj03 , congratulations for an illustrious career and for your contribution to Indian cricket.Whatever comes next for you, may it bring you the same joy and fulfillment.

#WomensCricket pic.twitter.com/u93bk0SuA3 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 8, 2022

Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive :) That's how long she served Indian cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj03. Good luck for your second innings 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/dQYTP8fMxd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 8, 2022

Congratulations on a marvellous career @M_Raj03 🙌 You?ve been a fine example for cricketers across the country. Good luck for whatever lies ahead 😊👏 https://t.co/VuHla1691e — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 8, 2022

Congratulations @M_Raj03 on a glorious career. You are a role model and an inspiration to many. Wishing you the very best in your second innings 👏👏 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 8, 2022

You have inspired many to take the bat and play for India! Be very proud of your career @M_Raj03 👏🏻 It was an absolute delight to watch you in blue. All the very best for your future. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 8, 2022

Mithali Raj was honored with the Khel Ratna Award -- India's highest sporting honour -- in 2021. She has aso been honored with Padma Shri (2015) and Arjuna Award (2003).

