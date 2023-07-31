MLC 2023 Final Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Highlights: Pooran's 137* drives MINY to seven-wicket victory against SOR
MLC 2023 Final Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Highlights: Follow highlights of SOR vs MINY cricket match and scorecard, in Dallas.
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Highlights Major League Cricket 2023 Final: Nicholas Pooran was in fiery form, leading MI New York to a seven-wicket victory against Seattle Orcas in the MLC 2023 Final, in Dallas on Monday. Chasing a target of 184 runs, MINY reached 184/3 in 16 overs, courtesy of some fine batting from Pooran. The MINY stand-in captain smacked an unbeaten knock of 137 runs off 55 balls, packed with 10 fours and 13 sixes. Meanwhile, Imad Wasim and Wayne Parnell scalped a wicket each in a poor day for SOR. Initially, Seattle Orcas set a target of 184 runs. Opener Quinton de Kock smacked 87 runs off 52 balls, packed with nine fours and four sixes, as SOR posted 183/9 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan and Trent Boult took three wickets each for MINY.
- Jul 31, 2023 09:21 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: FOUR! MINY WIN!
An excellent delivery by Gannon but Pooran manages to hit it to fine leg for a four and MINY win by 7 wickets!
MINY: 184/3 (16), Target: 184
- Jul 31, 2023 09:17 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: 4-6-6-6!
A full delivery by Harmeet, outside leg. Pooran swats it past short fine leg for a four! Then he whacks him over long-on for a six, followed by another! Then he ends the over with a six over deep midwicket!
MINY need 9 from 30 balls!
- Jul 31, 2023 09:15 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: MINY need 33 from 36 balls
A yorker by Tye, outside off. Pooran is late and misses. No run.
MINY: 151/3 (14), need 33 from 36 balls
- Jul 31, 2023 09:06 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: RUN OUT! BREVIS DEPARTS!
A full delivery by Harmeet, on leg stump. Poran slams it back at the boler and Harmeet fails to catch but defelcts it onto the stumps and Brevis was outside. RUN OUT!
Brevis run out 20 (18)
- Jul 31, 2023 09:02 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: Pooran gets his ton!
A full toss by Pretorius, outside off. Pooran hits it to deep point for a single and gets his ton!
- Jul 31, 2023 08:50 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: MINY need 75 from 66 balls
A full delivery by Wasim, on middle and leg. Brevis taps it to short midwicket. No run.
MINY: 109/2 (9), need 75 from 66 balls
- Jul 31, 2023 08:43 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: SIX! WONDERFUL!
A length delivery by Gannon, outside off. Pooran makes space to clobber it flat over deep midwicket for a six! WONDERFUL SHOT!
- Jul 31, 2023 08:39 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: BACK-TO-BACK FOURS!
A length delivery by Parnell, wide outside off. Pooran carves it over extra cover for a four! Then he glances it fine past the wicketkeeper for another!
- Jul 31, 2023 08:32 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: POORAN IS PLAYING WITH THE SOR BOWLERS HERE! MINY NEED 104 FROM 84 BALLS!
A poor delivery by Tye, outside off. Pooran goes back to drill it flat over the deep square leg boundary for a six! SHOTTTTTTTT!
MINY: 80/2 (6), need 104 from 84 balls
- Jul 31, 2023 08:29 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: SIX! POORAN IS ON A MISSION!
IT LOOKS LIKE POORAN IS ON A MISSION HERE!
Tye sends it in the slot, outside off. Pooran pummels it over long-on for a huge six! SHOTTTTTT!
- Jul 31, 2023 08:26 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: OUT! CATCH!
A length delivery by Parnell, outside off. Jahangir steps down the track and can only hit it up for a catch at mid-off!
Jahangir c Tye b Parnell 10 (11)
- Jul 31, 2023 08:22 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: FIFTY FOR POORAN!
A slot delivery by Gannon, on middle and leg. Pooran clatters it over the bowler's head to get the tournament's fastest fifty off 16 balls!
MINY: 56/1 (4), need 128 from 96 balls
- Jul 31, 2023 08:20 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: 6-6-4-6-4!
A half tracker by Pretorius, outside off. Pooran clobbers it flat over long-on for a six, followed by another over long-off! Then he clatters a length delivery over extra cover for a four, followed by a six into the sightscreen. Then he receives a slow delivery, which is creamed past short fine leg for a four!
- Jul 31, 2023 08:08 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: POORAN FIGHTS BACK!
After a wicket, the first over ends with two sixes!
Wasim sends a length delivery, on middle and leg. Pooran goes down on one knee and slams it over the deep midwicket boundary for a six, followed by another into the sightscreen!
MINY 12/1 (1), need 172 from 114 balls
- Jul 31, 2023 08:05 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: GOT HIM! IMAD STRIKES IN THE THIRD DELIVERY!
A length delivery by Wasim, on middle and leg. Taylor tries to swipe at it, but doesn't anywhere close to it. It hits the off stump! OUT!
Taylor b Wasim 0 (3)
- Jul 31, 2023 08:03 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: OUT! SOR 183/9 (20)
Taylor and Jahingir to begin MINY's chase. Imad to bowl for SOR.
MINY need 184 in 20 overs
- Jul 31, 2023 07:44 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: OUT! SOR 183/9 (20)
A high full toss by Wiese, outside off. Harmeet hits it to deep cover and goes for a double. After misfielding, he tries to go for a third, but falls short of the crease! OUT!
Parnell run out Brevis/Wiese/Pooran 2 (1)
SOR 183/9 (20)
- Jul 31, 2023 07:40 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: OUT!
A slow delivery by Wiese, outside off. PRetorius tries to slam it over long on for a six, but doesn't generate enough power and is caught by David!
Pretorius c David b Wiese 21 (7)
- Jul 31, 2023 07:33 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: OUT! TYE GONE FOR 1!
A knuckle ball on length by Boult, outside off. Tye tries to scoop, but creams it to short fine leg for a catch! There was no pace to the ball!
Tye c Jasdeep b Boult 1 (2)
- Jul 31, 2023 07:32 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: BOULT STRIKES!
A length delivery by Boult, outside off. Ranjane tries to smash it but is too early! He slices it to backward point for an easy catch!
Ranjane c Kenjige b Boult 29 (16)
- Jul 31, 2023 07:29 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: OUT! RASHID GETS HIS THIRD WICKET!
A wrong'un by Rashid, outside off. Imad tries to go for big shot, but ends up toe-ending it to Wiese at long-off for a catch!
Imad c Wiese b Rashid 7 (6)
SOR: 157/5 (18)
- Jul 31, 2023 07:22 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: OUT! DE KOCK DEPARTS!
A length deliery by Boult, on middle and off. De Kock goes early and fails to connect. He doesn't pick the variation and the ball hits the middle stump! OUT!
De Kock b Boult 87 (52)
- Jul 31, 2023 07:16 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: STREAK OF FOURS!
A slow delivery by Wiese, in the slot and outside off. Ranjane slams it over midwicket for a one-bounce four, followed by another as he edges it between the wicketkeeper and short third man. He hits a third four, getting an edge into the same region and then sweeps it for another behind square on the on-side.
- Jul 31, 2023 07:08 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: BACK-TO-BACK SIXES BY DE KOCK!
A poor delivery by Jasdeep, down on middle and leg. De Kock hammers it over the deep backward square leg for a six, followed by another over the same region!
- Jul 31, 2023 07:05 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: 100-up!
A full delivery by David, outside off. De Kock drives it to extra cover for a single and 100-up for SOR!
- Jul 31, 2023 06:59 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023:OUT!!! RASHID REMOVES KLAASEN!
A length delivery by Rashid, outside off. Klaasen tries to go big, but does get to the pitch well. He toe-ends it to Boult at deep midwicket for a catch!
Klaasen c Boult b Rashid 4 (7)
- Jul 31, 2023 06:54 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: FIFTY FOR DE KOCK!
A short delivery by Wiese and outside off. De Kock throws his hands and drills it past the slip region for a fifty!
- Jul 31, 2023 06:50 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: SIX!
A short delivery by Boult, on off. De Kock hoicks it straight to the fielder at deep backward square leg. He catches it with ease but enters the boundary! SIX!
- Jul 31, 2023 06:44 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: TAYLOR STRIKES! OUT!
A length delivery by Taylor, slow and on middle and off. Jayasuriya fails to connect well and he hits it back to the bowler fora catch!
Jayasuriya c and b Taylor 16 (15)
- Jul 31, 2023 06:43 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: No run, SOR 66/1 (9)
A length delivery by Kenjige, on middle and leg. De Kock reversesweeps it in front of short third man. No run.
SOR: 66/1 (9)
- Jul 31, 2023 06:41 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: FOUR! OVER EXTRA COVER!
A slow delivery by Taylor and it is full. De Kock lifts it over extra cover for a four!
- Jul 31, 2023 06:34 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: SIX! SHOT!
A short delivery by Wiese, outside off. Jayasuriya goes across his stumps early and clobbers it over the fine leg boundary for a glorious six!
- Jul 31, 2023 06:29 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: No run, SOR 31/1 (6)
A full delivery by Taylor, on middle and off. De Kock taps it to extra cover. No run.
SOR: 31/1 (6)
- Jul 31, 2023 06:24 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: OUT! THE BIG WICKET!
Back of a length delivery by Rashid, outside off. Anwar doesn't pick the length and the ball goes underneath his bat and he is outside his crease. Pooran does the stumping!
Anwar st Pooran b Rashid 9 (13)
- Jul 31, 2023 06:20 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: FOUR!
A short delivery by Rashid, and Anwar takes advantage of it. He pulls it over square leg for a four!
- Jul 31, 2023 06:19 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New Yor Live Score MLC 2023 Final: BACK-TO-BACK FOURS!
A length delivery by Jessy, and De Kock hammers it through midwicket for a four, followed by a drive straight of mid-on for another four!
- Jul 31, 2023 06:14 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: No run
A full delivery by Boult, and De Kock drives it to mid-off. No run.
- Jul 31, 2023 06:09 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: Toss and playing XIs
MINY win the toss and opt to bowl vs SOR.
Playing XIs-
SOR:Quinton de Kock(w), Nauman Anwar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Heinrich Klaasen, Shubham Ranjane, Imad Wasim, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell(c), Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye, Cameron Gannon
MINY: Shayan Jahangir, Dewald Brevis, Steven Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Tim David, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hammad Azam, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Jasdeep Singh
- Jul 31, 2023 06:07 AM IST
Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Live Score MLC 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's MLC 2023 final between Seattle and MINY!