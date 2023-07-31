MLC 2023 Final Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Highlights: Pooran's 137* drives MINY to seven-wicket victory against SOR

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Highlights Major League Cricket 2023 Final: Nicholas Pooran was in fiery form, leading MI New York to a seven-wicket victory against Seattle Orcas in the MLC 2023 Final, in Dallas on Monday. Chasing a target of 184 runs, MINY reached 184/3 in 16 overs, courtesy of some fine batting from Pooran. The MINY stand-in captain smacked an unbeaten knock of 137 runs off 55 balls, packed with 10 fours and 13 sixes. Meanwhile, Imad Wasim and Wayne Parnell scalped a wicket each in a poor day for SOR. Initially, Seattle Orcas set a target of 184 runs. Opener Quinton de Kock smacked 87 runs off 52 balls, packed with nine fours and four sixes, as SOR posted 183/9 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan and Trent Boult took three wickets each for MINY.

