'Modern day Hercules. Just insane!': Sachin, Shastri lead wishes as cricket fraternity hails Nadal's French Open haul

Moments after the win, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory tweets with former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri leading the cricket academy.
Updated on Jun 06, 2022 07:43 AM IST
Rafael Nadal added more history to his existing legacy at the Roland Garros as he beat his apprentice 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final on Sunday on court Philippe Chatrier to lift his 14th title at the French Open and claim an unprecedented 22nd Grand Slam trophy. Moments after the win, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory tweets with former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri leading the cricket academy.

With the win, Nadal became the oldest champion at Roland Garros and also moved two clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam list. This is also the first time Nadal claimed a double in Grand Slams at the start of the year, and levelled with compatriot Carlos Alcaraz (4) for the most ATP titles this season.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Nadal's record-extending French Open win…

Nadal made a perfect start to the final by breaking Ruud early in the opening set and maintain pressure on the Norwegian by keeping him behind baseline and hammering him with heavy forehands. In just over half an hour, Nadal calimed the opening set 6-3, but got off to a nervy start in the second. Ruud broke Nadal early in the second set to race away to a 3-1 lead before Nadal rallied to wins in 11 consecutive games, which included a bagel in the third set.

“For me personally, it is very difficult to describe the feelings that I have. It is something that I have never believed. To be here at 36, being competitive again on the most important court of my career,” Nadal said during the trophy ceremony. “One more title means a lot. It means a lot of energy to try and keep going…I don’t know what can happen in the future but I am going to keep fighting to try and keep going.”

”Team, family, everyone who is there. It is amazing the things that are happening this year,” Nadal added. “I just thank you very, very much for all the things you are doing for me and over the years. Without you none of this would be possible, without any doubt. Especially in the very tough moments we went through with injuries.

