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Moeen Ali breaks silence on quitting IPL over uncertainty, explains PSL switch: ‘Barely got to bat last season’

Moeen Ali opened up on the thinking behind his move, pointing to both personal priorities and career considerations as key factors in his decision.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 06:08 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali explained why he chose the Pakistan Super League over the Indian Premier League this year. With the two tournaments clashing in recent seasons, several overseas players who are uncertain of securing an IPL contract have begun exploring opportunities in the PSL, where chances of regular game time are higher.

Moeen Ali didn't put his name in IPL auction this year.(AFP)

Moeen might have also found himself in a similar position after seeing his demand dip in the IPL over the past couple of years. Rather than waiting on the auction, he opted for a more secure route, signing with Karachi Kings for the 2026 season.

The decision also reflects a broader trend among international players looking to maximise both playing time and stability, especially in the later stages of their careers, instead of risking limited opportunities in a highly competitive IPL setup.

Meanwhile, the English all-rounder opened up on the thinking behind his move, pointing to both personal priorities and career considerations as key factors in his decision.

“There's a few reasons. I'm 38 now, and I still want to play, do well, and extend my career as much as possible. Karachi was a big factor in my decision to come here. It’s a shorter competition, which works better for my family and me," Moeen said on ARY Podcast.

Concluding his thoughts, Moeen emphasised his focus on enjoying the game and embracing new experiences, even as he acknowledged the uncertainty that comes with selection at this stage of his career.

"You’re never guaranteed a place anywhere, even here, but I just want to enjoy my cricket as much as I can. I’ve always wanted to experience the PSL, but unfortunately, it slightly clashes with the IPL," he said.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Moeen Ali breaks silence on quitting IPL over uncertainty, explains PSL switch: ‘Barely got to bat last season’
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