'MS Dhoni's return will be a boost but maybe it's okay if he's not back': Ex-CSK star flags 'elephant in the room'

The absence of MS Dhoni, due to a knee injury, in the early part of IPL 2026 has become a major talking point around Chennai Super Kings, hinting that the franchise could be gradually preparing for a future beyond their iconic leader. While Dhoni is likely to return in the coming games, his comeback will force a rethink in the playing combination that has only recently begun to settle. MS Dhoni is yet to play a match in IPL 2026. (PTI)

His presence brings calm and authority, something the side has missed, especially with Ruturaj Gaikwad struggling for runs and facing growing scrutiny. Dhoni’s return could steady things on the field, but it may also mean reshuffling roles within the XI.

One immediate impact could be on Sanju Samson, who might have to give up wicketkeeping duties and shift back to a fielding role once Dhoni is back behind the stumps.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has travelled with the CSK squad for their upcoming clash in Hyderabad. However, it remains uncertain whether he, who has been sidelined with a calf strain, will feature against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Notably, the two-week recovery window initially indicated by CSK has now elapsed.

Former India batter Subramaniam Badrinath weighed in on the uncertainty surrounding Dhoni’s return, suggesting the CSK veteran may miss the SRH clash while raising concerns over the team’s settled combination.

"He is the elephant in the room. There is still no update on his return. But I feel he won't play against SRH. Who he replaces remains a big question mark, especially when they've just got their combination sorted," Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

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“If MS Dhoni comes back, Sanju Samson also has to field” Badrinath shared a balanced view on Dhoni’s potential return, highlighting both the boost he brings and the selection challenges it could create for the CSK setup.

"It may be okay if he's not back just yet. Though his fans want him back, I am not sure how the CSK management looks at this situation. If he comes back, Sanju Samson also has to field. But Dhoni's return will definitely be a boost, especially on intangibles," said Badrinath.

Across 278 IPL appearances, Dhoni has amassed 5,439 runs from 242 innings, averaging 38.30 at a strike rate of 137.45, with 24 half-centuries and a top score of 84*. In the previous season, when Chennai finished last, he scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate above 135, with a highest of 30*.