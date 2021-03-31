Home / Cricket / 'Great captain' MS Dhoni improves everyone's game: Moeen Ali 'excited' to play for CSK
'Great captain' MS Dhoni improves everyone's game: Moeen Ali 'excited' to play for CSK

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK have made it through to the playoffs every season barring last year, and Moeen Ali, who was bought by the franchise CSK for ₹7 crore in the players' auction held in February 2021, is eager to perform for the team.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 03:36 PM IST
File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni.(File)

Chennai Super Kings' latest acquisition Moeen Ali is excited to play under the leadership of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League 2021 and said that every player wishes to play under the former India captain. Dhoni, who is the only captain in history to win all three ICC trophies - 2007 T20I World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup 2011, and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy - has also won the IPL trophy thrice as captain for CSK.

the England off-spinner, who was bought by the franchise CSK for 7 crore in the players' auction held in February 2021, is eager to perform for the team.

"I've spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game. I believe a great captain does that," Moeen was quoted as saying by the CSK website.

"I think it's something on every player's wish list to play under MS. I think it's the confidence and the clarity he gives people. It's exciting," he added.

"It's very important to have strong leadership and coaches who stay calm, who take the pressure off the players as much as they can and are consistent. We are very lucky we have that," he further said.

"At CSK I feel the reality is there for us to win the competition. I'm excited about playing with the players we have here," the 33-year-old signed off.

"I think what differentiates CSK from other teams is actually how they structure everything, from the squad they have to the way they do things. They look a very calm franchise that doesn't panic," the former RCB allrounder added.

The CSK players are currently training in Mumbai, where they play their first five matches of IPL-14, beginning with a game against Delhi Capitals on April 10.The Dhoni-led side had commenced practice in Chennai on March 8 before shifting base to Mumbai.

