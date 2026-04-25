Mohammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf face PCB's wrath for ugly clash during PSL 2026 match: ‘Bringing game into disrepute’

Mohammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf faced the wrath of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the duo were punished for their ugly clash during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match between Rawalpindiz and Islamabad United. The pacer and the all-rounder have both been fined 10 per cent of their match fees for a Level 1 offence of the PSL's Code of Conduct during the Match No.34 of the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament at the National Stadium in Karachi. Mohammad Amir and Faheem Ashraf face PCB's wrath (Screengrab - X)

According to an official statement issued by the PCB, Amir was guilty of violating Article 2.5 of the PSL Code of Conduct, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”.

Also Read: Mohammad Amir’s animated send-off triggers ugly PSL clash, Faheem Ashraf storms in pointing bat before being held back On the other hand, Ashraf breached Article 2.21. which deals with "bringing the game into disrepute”. The incident had happened after Faheem was dismissed by Amir on the third ball of the 17th over of United’s innings.

Both Amir and Faheem pleaded guilty to the charges levelled by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Faisal Khan Aafreedi. They accepted the sanction adjudged by Match Referee Sir Richard Richardson.

What happened in the match? The incident between Amir and Ashraf was triggered by the former giving an animated send-off after dismissing the left-handed batter. The slower bouncer got the better of Ashraf as he tried to play the ramp shot.

When Amir gave the send-off, Ashraf didn't take it too well, as he charged towards the left-arm pacer, pointing his bat towards him while hurling a few words. Amir then came back with his own response, before being taken away by the rest of his teammates.

Even Faheem had to be restrained by two Rawalpindiz players before he made his way back to the dugout.