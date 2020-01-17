Mohammad Amir takes a dig at Pakistan selectors after being dropped from T20I squad, later deletes tweet

cricket

Pakistan have recalled the experienced pair of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez in their T20 side which will take on Bangladesh next week. The notable exclusions from the squad were Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz as these selectors roped in Muhammad Musa keeping his, Ahsan Ali and fast bowler Amad Butt.

“He[Hafeez] is experienced enough and has performed well in past,” said Misbah when asked about the merits of his selection. “At the time when him and Malik were ruled out, we never said that they will never be considered again. Obviously, we were trying out our pool, but we found they were missed. So even if Hafeez hasn’t played much cricket lately, he is experienced and mature enough to contribute for Pakistan.”

Amir’s axing came as a big surprise since the left-armer has picked up more wickets in T20I cricket than any other Pakistan bowler since the start of January 2018. Amir had quit first-class cricket to focus on shorter formats last year. “We tried to be consistent with young players. Having senior bowlers like Amir and Wahab sit out is tough. The whole idea of dropping them is to include younger bowlers in the playing XI,” Misbah said about players picking and choosing formats.

However, this decision did not sit down too well with Amir took a jibe at PCB and the selectors.

He was responding to a tweet posted by a Pakistani journalist, but then quickly deleted it. He also vowed to make a stronger comeback.

No worries chill everyone i will come back stronger InshAllah ☺️ — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 16, 2020

The three match T20I series against Bangladesh will start on January 24, with the other two T20Is to be held on January 25 and 27. All three games will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium.