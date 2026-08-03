Mohammad Amir's British citizenship creates PSL 2027 overseas-player puzzle

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is set to be registered as an overseas player for the 2027 Pakistan Super League after obtaining British citizenship. Amir indicated during an appearance on Wisden’s The Scoop Extended that his changed citizenship status would mean he is no longer classified as a local player in the PSL. Wisden confirmed that Amir discussed becoming a British citizen during the interview, while reports carrying his remarks said he would enter the next PSL as an overseas player.

Mohammad Amir could play as an overseas player in the next PSL. (AFP)

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The development would represent a significant change for the 34-year-old, who has previously participated in the Pakistan-based competition as a domestic player. Confirmation of Amir’s British passport came in June when Nottinghamshire signed him for the remainder of the 2026 Vitality Blast. The county’s official announcement stated that Amir would not count as an overseas player during his spell at Trent Bridge because he was a British passport holder.

His new status has also allowed him to participate as a domestic player in English competitions. Amir subsequently joined Trent Rockets for the 2026 edition of The Hundred as a replacement for David Payne. In the PSL, however, the same citizenship change is expected to place him in the overseas category. Franchises interested in fielding Amir would consequently have to accommodate him within their permitted foreign-player quota.

Amir’s Rawalpindi contract creates uncertainty

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{{^usCountry}} Amir represented Rawalpindiz during PSL 2026 after being purchased for PKR 5.4 crore at the league’s first player auction. The official PSL announcement following the auction listed Amir among Rawalpindi’s major acquisitions, alongside Naseem Shah and New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amir represented Rawalpindiz during PSL 2026 after being purchased for PKR 5.4 crore at the league’s first player auction. The official PSL announcement following the auction listed Amir among Rawalpindi’s major acquisitions, alongside Naseem Shah and New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell. {{/usCountry}}

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His potential reclassification creates an unresolved contractual question because players retained or purchased before PSL 2026 were handed two-year agreements. Under the auction framework announced by the PSL, those contracts cover the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Franchises are permitted to retain as many as seven players for PSL 12 before released players return to the auction pool.

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The Pakistan Cricket Board has not yet publicly clarified whether Rawalpindiz can retain Amir under his existing agreement while changing his classification from local to overseas. It is also unclear whether the franchise would need to release him, renegotiate his contract or count him among its overseas players without altering the original deal.

Under the regulations introduced for PSL 2026, teams were allowed between five and seven foreign players in their squads, depending on overall squad size. A minimum of three and a maximum of four overseas players could feature in the playing XI. Amir’s change in status could therefore affect Rawalpindiz’s recruitment and team combination for the next season.

Reports suggesting that PSL 2027 could be Amir’s final season in the competition have not been supported by a public statement from the player, the PCB or Rawalpindiz. That claim remains unverified. What has been established is that Amir now holds a British passport, is treated as a domestic cricketer in England and expects to occupy an overseas position when he next participates in the PSL. An official PCB ruling on how the change will affect his existing Rawalpindiz contract is still awaited.

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