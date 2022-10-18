Mohammad Azharuddin shares update on ICC chairmanship after Roger Binny replaces Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

Former Team India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has congratulated Roger Binny after the ex-Indian cricketer was elected as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. The 1983 World Cup winner has officially replaced Sourav Ganguly as the president of the apex cricket board of India. Interestingly, former India cricketer Binny was the only candidate who filed his nomination for the top post at the BCCI.

After Binny was appointed as the new chief of the BCCI on Tuesday, former India captain Azharuddin shared a crucial update about the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairmanship. Azharuddin, who is the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), has revealed that no discussions took place about the chairmanship post of the world governing body of cricket at the 91st Annual General Meeting of the BCCI. According to multiple reports, former BCCI president Ganguly was hailed as one of the top candidates to replace Greg Barclay as the new chairperson at the ICC.

"He (Roger Binny) is a nice man. I have played a lot of cricket with him and we have fond memories. No discussions took place on the ICC chairman post today, the board will decide later," Azharuddin was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Tuesday. Binny was the highest wicket-taker for Kapil Dev-led Team India in the 1983 edition of the World Cup with 18 wickets.

While Ganguly's three-year stint at the BCCI has come to an end on Tuesday, Jay Shah will continue to serve the apex cricket board as its secretary. Ashish Shelar has been named as the new BCCI Treasurer while Rajeev Shukla is appointed the vice president of India's top-most cricket board. Devajit Saikia will be serving the BCCI as its joint secretary. Dhumal is also named the new chairperson of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

