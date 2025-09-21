Search Search
Sunday, Sept 21, 2025
Mohammad Azharuddin slams IND vs PAK handshake row, ex-India captain remarks polar opposite to everyone else

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 21, 2025 05:30 pm IST

India take on Pakistan on Sunday, and it is expected to be a controversial affair especially due to the handshake row in their group stage encounter.

It is expected to be a blockbuster showdown as India take on Pakistan for the second time at the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. But this time it will be in the Super Four stage, with plenty at stake, and Pakistan will also be eyeing revenge. In the group stage, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. eased past their arch-rivals, winning by seven wickets. It was a one-sided affair as Suryakumar's unbeaten 47* helped India chase down a target of 128 runs, reaching 131.3 in 15.5 overs.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin had a different stance on the IND vs PAK handshake row.
Former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin had a different stance on the IND vs PAK handshake row.

Then came the handshake row as the Indian team decided not to shake hands with their opponents after the match. It triggered a massive controversy as Pakistan skipper Salman Agha protested by not attending the post-match interview, and PCB even accused match referee Andy Pycroft of partiality. PCB even urged ICC to intervene and asked for the removal of Pycroft. However, ICC rejected their plea, with PCB reportedly sending two emails. Meanwhile, the Pakistan team were also going to boycott their match against UAE, but turned up after clearance from Islamabad.

India legend disagrees with IND vs PAK handshake row

Fans and former players in the country have supported India's decision. But former captain Mohammad Azharuddin disagreed with the idea and stated that the match should be boycotted.

Speaking to NDTV, he said, “I feel that there was nothing wrong with shaking hands. When you are playing the match, you might as well play with everything, like shake hands or whatever. I don't know what the problem was. I really cannot understand. But I don't feel there was anything wrong to shake hands.”

"When you're playing in protest, you might as well not play. There's no point playing under protest. Once you've agreed to play when you said you won't play Pakistan in bilateral, be it ICC events or the Asia Cup, then you must play with full intensity.

"Otherwise, there's no need to play at all," he added.

India topped Group A at the ongoing Asia Cup, winning all three of their matches. Meanwhile, Pakistan finished in second position. On the oher hand, Sri Lanka topped Group B, followed by Bangladesh. India's Super Four stage fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday against Bangladesh and Friday against Sri Lanka.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live
Follow Us On