Pakistan plan 'political message' if they exact revenge for ‘no-handshake’ storm vs India in Asia Cup Super Four: Report

India and Pakistan are all set for a Round 2 in the Asia Cup, this time in the Super Four stage on Sunday at the very same Dubai International Stadium, with tensions simmering after last week’s controversial no-handshake drama. According to a media report, Pakistan are planning to send a "political message" if they manage to exact revenge over their seven-wicket loss in the group stage. Pakistan to face India on Sunday in Asia Cup Super Four(AFP)

More than the defeat, it was India’s refusal to shake hands with any Pakistan players that left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fuming. India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the gesture was in solidarity with the families of the 26 victims of the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack in April. The incident snowballed into a major controversy, with the PCB even contemplating withdrawal from the tournament after the ICC rejected their demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft, who was alleged to have sparked the handshake fiasco last Sunday.

According to a report in RevSportz, speculations are rife that "Pakistan are planning a political message" if they beat India on Sunday. The rumours emerged after Naqvi paid a surprise visit to the Pakistan players during their training session on Saturday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. After a brief chat with the players, the PCB boss had an intense, in-depth discussion with coach Mike Hesson. He was animated throughout their conversation and even appeared to be emphasising specific points with his gesture, before summoning captain Salman Agha.

Some of the players were even heard shouting ‘6-0’—a propaganda gesture tied to the false claim that six Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor in May.

The report further said that Naqvi also met with a few ICC officials regarding the apex body's strongly worded letter to the PCB on Thursday, citing "multiple violations" of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocol prior to the start of Pakistan's group-stage match against the UAE.

ICC had taken exception to PCB recording their conversation with Pycroft in the match referee's room prior to the start of the UAE game. PCB claimed that the Zimbabwean had apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Agha, head coach Mike Hesson, and team manager Naveed Akram Cheema in the meeting. But the governing body clarified that the meeting was merely set up by Pycroft to clear the miscommunication surrounding the handshake row.

Amid the tension in the Pakistan camp, the team management cancelled the pre-match presser. This was the second time they had done this, having earlier called off their presser before the game against the UAE.