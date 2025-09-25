Mohammad Haris forgets cricket basics in epic brain fade moment; fans left frustrated by school boy mistake

Pakistan are in tatters in the ongoing game against Bangladesh. The two teams are facing off in a virtual semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It is a do-or-die affair for the two units as the loser gets eliminated, while the winner qualifies for the summit clash against India on September 28. Pakistan's captain Salman Agha, right, and Pakistan's Mohammad Haris run between the wickets(AP)

These kinds of matches demand character and mental fortitude. However, Pakistan are failing to show any kind of resilience against the ‘Tigers’. While they have lost wickets in bundles from the start of their innings, a video clip from the match shows their carelessness even in the basics of the game like running between the wickets.

Mohammad Haris’ carelessness draws sharp criticism

The incident happened during the final delivery of the 10th over. Skipper Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Haris were out there for Pakistan at the stage. Mahedi Hasan bowled a delivery full and outside the off stump. Agha lunged at it and pushed that down ground to the right of the long-on fielder.

The fielding effort in the deep was poor and that prompted the batters to take the second run. However, the replays showed that while completing the first run, Mohammad Haris forgot to drag his bat into the crease. This resulted in one short run. The incident came across as an epic brain fade moment.

As the clip went viral on social media, fans were seen brutally trolling the batter. The lack of situational awareness and absence of game sense drew criticism from all corners of the social media.

Pakistan struggling to put on a fighting total

Speaking of the match, Bangladesh won the toss ahead of the game and put Pakistan to bat. The nightmare started with the early departure of Sahibzada Farhan, their opener in form. This triggered a collapse and Bangladesh tightened their grip on the game very early. The Pakistan batters failed to score runs in the powerplay and appeared stuck in the middle.

As the field was spread, they started losing wickets. Currently the team is struggling to reach a fighting total. However, Pakistan have a strong bowling unit and they would be keen on putting up a fight with a score of around 140.

