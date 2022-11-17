'One player was ready but...': Mohammad Kaif reserves high praise for star player who failed to make cut for World Cup

With Indian run-machine Virat Kohli regaining top form, the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup also witnessed the rapid rise of Suryakumar Yadav at the grandest stage of them all. The Rahul Dravid-coached side picked Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik as the two wicketkeeper-batters in their star-studded squad while superstar Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan were overlooked by selectors for the recently concluded edition of the T20 World Cup.

Under the leadership of veteran opener Rohit Sharma, India failed to end its trophy drought in the ICC event as the Men In Blue were upstaged by eventual champions England in the semi-finals. Reflecting on India's bitter-sweet campaign at the T20 World Cup, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif questioned the ouster of star batter Samson from the limited-overs squad.

“Speaking of the future, I think one player was ready, but was still not picked for the World Cup. Sanju Samson was ready for the No.5 position. He has been playing IPL for many years and has been leading Rajasthan Royals (RR) as well. He guided them to the final too this year,” Kaif told Sportskeeda.

After missing the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, power-hitter Samson will hope to strengthen his selection case in the New Zealand tour. Hardik Pandya-led Team India will meet Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the T20I series opener on Friday. Former Indian cricketer Kaif feels selectors missed a trick by furnishing the Samson-less squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Samson played match-winning knocks in West Indies. When 2-3 wickets fall, he comes in and attacks. He has the ability to take on spinners and hit them for fours and sixes. He was ready but was not picked for the World Cup. That was a mistake,” Kaif added.

