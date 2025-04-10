Menu Explore
Mohammad Rizwan enraged at PCB treatment after Champions Trophy, fires 'want more power or else...' warning: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 10, 2025 11:03 AM IST

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are reportedly set to meet PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the next few days "to get clarity on his selection in the T20I format."

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has been reportedly "frustrated" at how the Pakistan Cricket Board treated him and Babar Azam after the team's forgettable home campaign in the Champions Trophy last week, in which they suffered a group-stage exit.

Mohammad Rizwan was dropped from the Pakistan T20I team for New Zealand tour(AFP)
Mohammad Rizwan was dropped from the Pakistan T20I team for New Zealand tour(AFP)

Following the Champions Trophy exit, where Pakistan failed to secure a single win, PCB selectors turned their attention to the T20 World Cup next year. With the idea of experimenting with a more aggressive approach, the selectors dropped traditionalists Rizwan and Babar for the five-match T20I contest in New Zealand and picked a new-look side, led by Salman Agha.

According to a report in Telecom Asia Sport, sources told the website that Rizwan was left frustrated at how PCB treated him and Babar after the Champions Trophy and that the duo are slated to meet the board chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the next few days "to get clarity on his selection in the T20I format." The report added that Rizwan “wants more power as captain or else will resign.”

The PCB source said: "Rizwan will seek more power in the selection of eleven in the match and there is a possibility that if not given full powers then he might resign from ODI captaincy."

PCB source also confirmed that Rizwan argued with Pakistan's interim head coach, Aaqib Javed, over the selection matters. Rizwan wanted five regular bowlers in the playing XI during the ODI series against New Zealand for the first two matches.

Foreign coaches in line to replace Aaqib Javed

The report further said PCB has told Javed that a few foreign coaches are in line to replace him. The former Pakistan quick had taken over the role of a coach of the white-ball team in November last year till the end of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Pakistan players are currently in the midst of the ongoing Pakistan Super League, which will continue till May 18. Pakistan will then host Bangladesh for five T20Is.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with GT vs RR Live Score on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
