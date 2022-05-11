Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'I got out twice in similar way. Then, I went to meet Pujara...': Rizwan reveals crucial chat with India star at Sussex
cricket

'I got out twice in similar way. Then, I went to meet Pujara...': Rizwan reveals crucial chat with India star at Sussex

Mohammad Rizwan revealed a chat with Cheteshwar Pujara after the former was dismissed in a similar manner twice during his Sussex stint.
Pujara and Rizwan.(Twitter/Sussex)
Published on May 11, 2022 11:38 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is currently in England where he is enjoying a maiden County Championships stint with Sussex. India's veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara is also a part of the side, and has been one of the most consistent batters in the division so far. Pujara has scored 717 runs in four matches for Sussex so far, and is currently the second-highest run-getter in the season. During a match against Durham, the duo of Pujara and Rizwan forged a 154-run stand; while Pujara went on to score a double-century (203 off 334 balls), Rizwan slammed 79 off 145 balls. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Also read: 'It hasn't happened to me ever. That's why I smiled': Virat Kohli breaks silence on his first-ball ducks in IPL 2022

Rizwan has now opened up on sharing the dressing room with Pujara, revealing that he also turned to him for advice after the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter had made an inconsistent start to the season. Prior to his 79-run knock, Rizwan had scores of 22, 0, and 4 in three innings.

“With Pujara, I had a chat with him after I got out early. He told me a few things and one of them was to play close to the body. And as everyone knows, we have been playing white-ball cricket consistently over the past few years and play a bit away from our body. In white-ball, you don't play very close to your body since the ball doesn't swing or seam as much,” Rizwan told Cricwick.

RELATED STORIES

“So early on here, I played away from my body and got out twice in a similar way. Then I went over to meet him in the nets and I remember him saying that when we play in Asia, we force the ball to play the drive. Here, we don't need to do that. And we need to play close to the body. I have played white ball cricket consistently. So these are the things which he told me and whatever he learned from me, he can tell [laughs].”

Sussex will return to action on Thursday when the side takes on Leicestershire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
mohammad rizwan cheteshwar pujara sussex
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP