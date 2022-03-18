'Asked him to use tape-ball, bowl from angles like Cummins': Rizwan reveals 'different drills' that inspired ton vs AUS

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan produced a scintillating performance in the second innings of the second Test against Australia in Karachi, as he rescued the hosts on Day 5. Rizwan scored an unbeaten 104 off 177 deliveries as he, alongside Babar Azam (196) and Abdullah Shafique (96), made key contributions to salvage a draw for Pakistan at the National Stadium.

Rizwan joined Babar Azam after the side had lost two quick wickets of Shafique and Fawad Alam (9) on the final day of the Test. However, the wicketkeeper-batter remained undeterred with the fall of wickets as scored at a brisk rate, forging a 115-run stand with the Pakistan captain. During a conversation on Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) official YouTube channel, Rizwan revealed that he had prepared with “different drills” ahead of the second Test.

Also read:<strong> 'I'd worry about my children, money. How am I going to pay mortgage?': Ex-England star opens up on mental health battle</strong>

"I tried different drills to prepare," he said.

“I asked Iftikhar [Ahmed] in the nets to use tape-ball and bowl from angles like Pat Cummins did. Then I asked Zahid [Mahmood, the legspinner] to bowl to me in the rough area around the crease where we'd made marks from our spikes. I asked him to bowl in the flatter areas as well so to pick up where the ball was skidding. This is the kind of prep and work you have to do for match situations,” said Rizwan.

Pakistan have now twice foiled Australia's vaunted attack, though the lifeless Rawalpindi pitch aided the home side's cause in the series-opener. Australia, meanwhile, spoke of disappointment in falling three wickets short of victory but may quietly feel relieved to leave Karachi with the series tied.

They have now racked up five such failures in their last 19 tests, having let England off the hook in Sydney during the recent Ashes and India twice in the 2-1 series defeat in the previous home summer.