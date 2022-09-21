Mohammad Rizwan surpasses Virat Kohli, joins Babar Azam by scripting spectacular record in PAK vs ENG 1st T20I 1st T20I

Setting new benchmarks in the shortest format of the game on Tuesday, Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan scripted history during Pakistan's historic meeting with England in the 1st T20I of the bilateral series. Leading the batting attack of the Green Army in England's first-ever tour of Pakistan after 16 years, Rizwan smashed a quick-fire half-century for the host nation at the National Stadium.

Playing a gritty knock against the Three Lions in the series opener, Rizwan achieved a massive feat as the star batter joined the likes of batting superstars Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Aaron Finch in an elite list. Rizwan completed 2,000 runs in the shortest format for Pakistan during the curtain-raiser of the seven-match series between the two former world champions.

Interestingly, Rizwan eclipsed run-machine Kohli by completing the special feat in his 52nd appearance for the Green Army. Rizwan surpassed Kohli, who achieved the same milestone in 56 innings. Interestingly, Rizwan shares the record of being the quickest batter to 2k runs with his captain Babar.

Pakistan's all-format Babar also reached 2,000 runs in his 52nd T20I innings for the Asian giants. Last year, Rizwan became the first batter to smash 2,000 T20 runs in a calendar year. The 30-year-old has amassed 2,011 runs from 49 matches for Pakistan in the shortest format of the game.

Talking about the recently concluded T20I meeting between Pakistan and England, Rizwan smashed 68 off 46 balls to help the Green Army post a challenging total of 158-7 in the 20-over contest. While Rizwan notched up a sublime half-century, Pakistan skipper Babar scored 31 off 24 balls in the series opener at Karachi. However, Rizwan’s batting heroics went in vain as Pakistan were upstaged by Jos Buttler-led England in the 1st T20I at Karachi. Alex Hales' 40-ball 53 guided England to a 6-wicket win over the hosts in the Karachi encounter.

