Watch: KL Rahul's unbelievable flick for six during India vs Australia 1st T20I leaves Josh Hazlewood dumbfounded

There was plenty of debate as to which KL Rahul would show up for India in the 1st T20I against Australia in Mohali, and thankfully for the Indian fans, it was the right one. Rahul, opening for India at a venue where he has played plenty of cricket for Punjab Kings in the IPL, showed early intent once Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl.

Second over of the match, as Josh Hazlewood came running it, Rahul welcomed him with an unbelievable six off the first ball. Rahul displayed wonderful wristwork to execute a whip over cow corner. The stroke took a lot of people by surprise, including Hazlewood, who looked shaken up by the blow. Hazlewood, however, bounced back in style as he rocked India with the wicket of captain Rohit Sharma in the same over.

Looking to provide India a brisk start, Rohit began in style, smoking a six and a four in the first over, but the India captain failed to get the timing right on another flick, which landed in the hands of Nathan Ellis, who covered a long distance running in from deep-midwicket.

Following the catch, Ellis would make his presence felt with the ball as he inflicted another blow on India dismissing Virat Kohli for 2, caught at mid-on by Cameron Green. Kohli was 2 off 6 balls when he tried to get on top of the bowler. The timing was brilliant but the elevation and placement wasn't. A fullish delivery and Kohli picked out the fielder.

Despite the two wickets, India maintained a solid run-rate with Suryakumar Yadav getting off to a blazing star. After a single off the first three balls, Suryakumar drove Pat Cummins through the covers for a four and followed it with a monster flick for six as India finished the Powerplay reasonably well-placed at 46/2.

The fifty came up for India soon after as Suryakumar and Rahul began rebuilding the innings, and in some style. The two batters went on a rampage to ensure that India kept their run-rate intact and unleashed a flurry of boundaries en route to adding a quickfire 50-run partnership. Rahul scored his eighth fifty of his T20I career off 32 balls as India reached 91 for 2 in 11 overs. Looking for a big score, Rahul however, fell for 55 off 35 balls at the wrong time, a pick up shot finding Ellis at deep square leg.

