Mohammad Rizwan takes Pakistan probe to ICC, questions whether PCB followed anti-corruption procedure

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has approached the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Unit seeking clarity over the procedure followed in an investigation involving him, even as Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) continues its probe into alleged links with illegal betting and gambling websites, PTI reported. Rizwan’s move comes after the Lahore High Court rejected his attempt to challenge the NCCIA’s jurisdiction in the matter. According to the PTI report, the wicketkeeper-batter has asked the ICC whether the Pakistan Cricket Board followed the prescribed anti-corruption process if it suspected one of its players of corruption, adding another layer to an investigation that has already stretched from Pakistan’s tour of England to forensic examination of players’ mobile phones.

Mohammad Rizwan and Pakistan players on the field after England won by an Innings and 103 runs on day three of the first Test. (AFP)

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Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq had appeared before the NCCIA after returning from England, although the investigating agency has not publicly announced any findings of wrongdoing against either player. Rizwan, who has represented Pakistan for more than a decade and played close to 250 international matches across formats, has not previously faced allegations relating to illegal betting or gambling during his international career.

According to Geo News, Rizwan has also sought specific clarification from the ICC over whether its Anti-Corruption Unit, or the England and Wales Cricket Board’s anti-corruption authorities, were aware of or involved in the seizure of his mobile phone in England. He has reportedly asked whether the process through which the device was obtained, transported from the United Kingdom to Pakistan and subsequently subjected to forensic examination complied with the ICC’s anti-corruption framework.

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Geo reported that Rizwan submitted his request through the ICC ACU’s online portal and sought guidance about his own responsibilities should he be required to cooperate with anti-corruption authorities again. The approach was described as an attempt to obtain procedural clarity rather than a formal complaint against an individual or organisation.

The investigation has its roots in developments during Pakistan’s difficult Test tour of England. Rizwan and Imam were questioned over alleged dressing-room information leaks, with investigators examining their contacts and meetings during practice sessions and matches. Their mobile phones have also been subjected to forensic and technical analysis, while financial dealings and suspected transactions before and after the England series have reportedly come under scrutiny.

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Geo reported earlier this week that an initial examination of the phones had not revealed anything significant, although a deeper forensic process remained underway. The NCCIA has so far not announced any final conclusion or formally established that Rizwan or Imam engaged in illegal betting, gambling or corrupt cricketing activity.

Rizwan had meanwhile approached the Lahore High Court against notices issued by the NCCIA, questioning both the agency’s jurisdiction and what he regarded as the absence of a clearly defined allegation against him. His lawyer, Qazi Umair Ali, argued that the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit was the appropriate forum for corruption-related allegations involving international cricketers and told the court that no matter concerning Rizwan had been referred to the ICC ACU.

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The court declined to intervene, with Chief Justice Aalia Neelum directing Rizwan to respond to the agency’s notice through the established process. His subsequent approach to the ICC has now shifted attention towards whether cricket’s own anti-corruption mechanism was engaged at any stage of the investigation.

According to PTI, it remains unclear whether the PCB formally suspects Rizwan of any corrupt practice or whether it informed the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit of the matter. That uncertainty is now at the centre of Rizwan’s request to the global governing body, with the former Pakistan captain seeking an explanation of the procedures that should apply when allegations of corruption involving an international cricketer are investigated.