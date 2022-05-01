'I bowled at speed of 162, 164 kph. But they were not counted': Former Pakistan pacer claims he breached 160-mark twice

Pakistan has produced a number of legendary fast bowlers who dominated the game over the past few decades. The legendary duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis tormented the batting lineups through the 90s, while the seething pace of Shoaib Akhtar dismantled the opposition through the 2000s. In addition, many other pacers like Mohammad Sami, Mohammad Asif, and Mohammad Amir among others have produced impressive performances for Pakistan.

Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery ever recorded in international cricket (161 kph, against New Zealand in 2002). However, Sami has now claimed that he has breached the 160 kph mark on two occasions during a game, and that his speeds were better than Akhtar.

“There was a match where I bowled two deliveries at speeds of 162 kph and 164 kph. But I was told that the bowling machine was not working, so they were not counted,” Sami told paktv.tv.

The former Pakistan bowler further said that the bowlers who have breached the 160 kph mark have only been able to do it on select occasions.

“Even if you look at bowling history overall, the bowlers who have crossed the 160 kph-limited have done it only once or twice. It's not like they kept doing it continuously,” said the former Pakistan pacer who represented the side in 36 Tests, 87 ODIs, and 13 T20Is.

The fastest delivery Sami has recorded in his international career was at 156.4 kph during an ODI against Zimbabwe in Sharjah in 2003.

Sami made his Test debut for Pakistan in March 2001 during a game against New Zealand, but made inconsistent appearances for the side throughout his 15-year international career. The former Pakistan speedster played his final game for the side against Australia in March 2016.

