'Delhi hammered us. I walk to dressing room, there's guys crying': RR share video of Warne recalling 2008 season-opener

The Rajasthan Royals paid their tribute to Shane Warne during the game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Warne, who was Royals' first-ever captain, led the side to a famous title-victory in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. Last month, the Australia legend had tragically passed away due to a suspected heart attack while on a vacation in Thailand; tributes poured in from around the world for Warne, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners to have played the game. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Also read: 'It was an emotional decision. You can't announce it subject to fitness': Yuvraj on Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain

Ahead of their match against MI, the Royals also posted a seven-minute video celebrating their title-winning season under the captaincy of Shane Warne, where a number of players who were part of the 2008 side – including Mohammad Kaif, Grame Smith, and Shane Watson – paid their tribute to the Aussie legend.

The Royals also included snippets of Warne recalling the season, and the late Australia great shared an interesting anecdote from the start of the edition when RR faced a heavy nine-wicket defeat to the Delhi Daredevils.

“First game, we get absolutely hammered by Delhi (Daredevils). Virender Sehwag smashes us all over the park, we lose. I walk into the dressing room, there's guys crying,” Warne recalled.

"So I stood there and said, Boys, have I missed something?' Everyone started looking around. I said, 'has someone died? We lost a cricket game. We have still got 13 more games. We are okay'."

Warne, then, revealed how the mood in the dressing room changed after the side defeated Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) by six wickets.

“Next game is at home. I think I got 4/15 (3/19) or something like that. I bowled pretty well, and we won. I walked into the dressing room and they are screaming and yelling and singing. I said, 'Boys, we can't go from here to here!' (making hand-gesture from extreme low to extreme high)” recalled Warne.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON