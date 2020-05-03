Mohammad Yousaf ranks Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Kumar Sangakkara

cricket

What can seem difficult for most can turn out to be a fairly easy task for former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousaf. He proved that time and again with his batting when most others struggled on the same track and on Saturday he gave an account of the same quality while taking questions from fans. When given the difficult task to choose the best among Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Kumar Sangakkara, Yousuf not only gave a direct answer but also ranked the five great cricketers according to his preference.

In a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, the former Pakistan batsman named Sachin Tendulkar as the best among Lara, Ponting, Kallis and Sangakkara.

Yousaf, who himself was regarded one of best of his time, ranked Tendulkar as No.1, Lara second, Ponting third followed by Kallis and Sangakkara at No.4 and 5.

No 1 sachin no2 Lara No 3 ponting..no 4 kallis no 5 sangakara — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar still holds the record for most runs in ODIs – 18426 in 463 matches and in also in Tests – 15921 runs in 200 matches. He is also the only cricketer to score 100 international centuries – 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.

In the same session, Yousaf also picked Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara as his two favourite cricketers of the world.

Sachin and brian Lara — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

Lara, for his part, retired after scoring 11953 runs in 131 Tests and 10405 runs in 299 ODIs.

Among his many quality knocks, Yousaf, who scored 7530 runs in 90 Tests and 9720 runs in 288 ODIs for Pakistan, picked his innings against India in the 1999 Test match at Kolkata as his best.

Recently, Yousaf had heaped praise on Pakistan toop-order batsman Babar Azam.

“Babar is a class apart from the others right now. That is why he is in the ICC’s top five rankings in all three formats. Personally, I have not seen a finer batsman in Pakistan than Babar since I last played for the national team,” Yousaf said on GTV News Channel.