‘Won't call Shami a perfect replacement of Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad...': Suresh Raina

Mohammed Shami perhaps bowled the most comforting, reassuring six balls by any India pacer in recent times in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia in Brisbane on Monday. Playing his first T20 in Indian colours, albeit in a warm-up match, after almost 12 months, Shami was straightaway thrown in a pressure situation by captain Rohit Sharma, who gave him the last over when Australia needed 11 runs. Shami responded brilliantly with three wickets, giving away only four runs in the over to secure a come-from-behind six-run win for India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The smiles from captain Rohit Sharma and the other Indian cricketers after the match was for two reasons. Of course, the major one being India's win but a close second was Shami proving that he can take the centrestage in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, the man he replaced in India's World Cup squad after he suffered a back injury.

Former India batter Suresh Raina, however, feels there can never be a 'perfect replacement' for Bumrah because players like him are rare.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar's sharp verdict on Shami replacing Bumrah

"I would not call him a perfect replacement because you cannot replace Jasprit Bumrah or Ravindra Jadeja. They have played consistently for India and they have given performances," Raina told NDTV.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 2011 World Cup winner, however was quick to add that among the available options - Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur - Shami was the best option.

"But the best option you had, you have selected him. Shami has given good performances, he has been in good form. BCCI have done really well in sending the team to Australia 15 days prior to the tournament. The grounds are big, overall I think the preparation has been nice. We will need to play fearless cricket and show good intent," he added.

The announcement of Bumrah's injury replacement was delayed by the selectors as Shami, the automatic choice, had missed the home series against Australia and South Africa due to Covid-19. The veteran right-arm seamer was officially drafted into the Indian side on October 14. He joined the Indian squad in Brisbane and was straightaway in the thick of things.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shami, who last played a T20I in the T20 World Cup last year, will be eager to bowl his full quota in the next warm-up match against New Zealand on Wednesday. If Shami has another good outing then he will be one of the frontrunners among the seamers to start in India's first Super 12 stage match against Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON