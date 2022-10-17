Home / Cricket / 'But the journey to Australia...': Mohammed Shami's emotional note after replacing Bumrah in India's World Cup squad

'But the journey to Australia...': Mohammed Shami's emotional note after replacing Bumrah in India's World Cup squad

Updated on Oct 17, 2022 10:07 AM IST

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami bowled full tilt in the nets prior to the practice match against hosts Australia on Monday. Earlier, Shami replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India's World Cup squad.

Mohammed Shami attends a practice session in Mohali.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Fresh from re-joining the star-studded squad of the Rohit Sharma-led Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, senior pacer Mohammed Shami bowled full tilt in the nets prior to the practice match against hosts Australia on Monday. Pace spearhead Shami has replaced speed merchant Jasprit Bumrah in India's World Cup squad. Pace ace Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the showpiece event with a back injury.

On Monday, Rohit and Co. squared off against Aaron Finch-led Australia in their World Cup practice match at The Gabba in Brisbane. Taking to Twitter ahead of the warm-up match between India and Australia, pacer Shami shared a special post after returning to the white-ball squad of the 2007 world champions.

Also Read: Watch: Dinesh Karthik clean bowled by Shami in Team India practice session ahead of T20 WC warm-up match vs Australia

“It required a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to be back but the journey to Australia has been thoroughly rewarding. No better feeling than to be back with #TeamIndia and my boys. Looking forward to the World Cup,” Shami said in his tweet. Shami's recent Twitter activity has already garnered the attention of Team India fans on the internet.

Shami had made his presence felt in the full-fledged session after successfully recovering from Covid-19 ahead of the showpiece event in Australia. Preparing for the practice match against Australia, the senior pacer enjoyed his duel with batting icon Virat Kohli in the nets.

Recently, a video of Shami getting the better of Dinesh Karthik in one of India's practice sessions also became an instant hit on social media. Speaking at the captains' press conference, Indian skipper Rohit provided a crucial update about the senior pacer. "Shami had Covid two-three weeks ago. He was called to the NCA then, he worked hard for the last 10 days and he is in Brisbane. He will practice with us tomorrow," Rohit had said ahead of India’s meeting with Australia in the warm-up match.

Story Saved
×
