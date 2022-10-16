Watch: Dinesh Karthik clean bowled by Shami in Team India practice session ahead of T20 WC warm-up match vs Australia

India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah at the 2022 T20 World Cup as the star India pacer had incurred a back injury. The selectors have hence named Mohammed Shami as his replacement for the tournament. The fast bowler has already reached Australia, has joined the Indian squad at the Gabba and is all set to make an appearance at the T20 World Cup warm-up match against the defending champions and hosts, Australia on Monday. Ahead of the match, Shami was spotted training with the Indian team at the Gabba where he clean bowled Dinesh Karthik.

Shami wasn't in reckoning for the T20 World Cup given that he did not play a single match in the format since that 2021 World Cup in the UAE. Yet he was named as a reserve for the tournament and following Deepak Chahar's injury rule out as well, the veteran pacer was named as Bumrah's replacement.

On Sunday, he was spotted in the training nets, gearing up for the warm-up game against Aaron Finch's side. He was seen bowling to India batter Karthik, whom he dismissed as the veteran cricketer looked to play a scoop shot. Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal was also seen bowling to Karthik in the nets.

India have already played two warm-up matches upon arrival in Australia, both against Western Australia. They won the first and lost the second.

India will later face New Zealand in their last and final warn-up tie, on October 19, at the very same venue.

India will begin their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Men in Blue, who suffered a forgettable group-stage exit at the 2021 T20 World Cup, also have Bangladesh and South Africa in their group.

