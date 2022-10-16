'Babar was here before leaving for WC. I asked him...': Ramiz Raja reveals how he planned Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Until last October, Pakistan had never defeated India in any World Cup meeting. 12 times the two arch-rivals have faced each other in the grandest stage - seven in ODIs and five in T20Is. But Pakistan managed to break free from the shackles in the UAE when Babar Azam-led side won by 10 wickets against India in their T20 World Cup opener in 2021. Shaheen Afridi was the wreaker in chief with his new-ball heroics which included the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma for a golden duck. Days before the two teams face each other for their 2022 T20 World Cup opener, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja revealed how he had planned Rohit's dismissal with Babar.

Speaking on a BBC podcast, Ramiz revealed that he had asked Babar before he left for the World Cup about his plans for the match against India, who were the overwhelming favourites in that tournament. He then mentioned the Pakistan captain on the plan to use Shaheen and detailed it out by adding how to place the fielders as well.

“Babar Azam was here with the Chief Selector before leaving for the World Cup, and I asked him what are your plans against India,” Ramiz said.

“I can tell you how to get rid of Rohit Sharma right now and Babar was intrigued. I said get Shaheen Afridi bowling at 100mph, get a man at short-leg. Just bowl that inswinging yorker at 100mph and do not give him a single and keep him on strike. You will get him out." he added.

Shaheen had struck in the fourth ball of the match. It was a yorker-length delivery that had bent marginally inwards, but Rohit was undone by the pace on it. Rohit wanted to get it through midwicket, but the ball curved in slightly, and struck plumb on his front leg.

Shaheen was supposed to face Rohit and the India team at the Asia Cup, but the pacer was out with an injury. But the left-armer is back in the T20 World Cup squad and is all fit for the India game.

