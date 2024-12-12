Mohammed Shami not in fray for Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Why India pacer is stuck in limbo despite proving match fitness

Bengal’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in 2024 came to a screeching halt as they were handily beaten by Baroda in a quarterfinal match-up between the two teams in Bengaluru. It marked the end of the tournament for a Bengal side who were impressive in the group stages, but perhaps more importantly, showcased a somewhat disappointing return for Mohammed Shami as he attempts to make his way back into the Indian team after a long injury lay-off. Mohammed Shami in action for Bengal against Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinal match in Bengaluru.(PTI)

After over a year away from competitive action following surgery in the wake of the 2023 ODI World Cup, every Indian fan has had an eye on Shami’s comeback with the hope that he could be deemed fit for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Nonetheless, Shami’s comeback hasn’t gone exactly to plan, with the seamer getting minimal action in the Ranji Trophy before the domestic season shifted to the shortest format this month.

Shami’s own performance in the loss to Baroda left a lot to be desired, as he bled 43 runs in his 4 overs. In an up-and-down SMAT campaign, this was the third time Shami has seen his economy rate in match exceed 10, showing that he is perhaps not quite back at his best just yet.

Overall, Shami’s stats have been solid across the board but not quite a mark he would be too happy with. In nine games, Shami took 11 wickets, at a solid economy of 7.85. However, Shami is known for his wicket-taking ability, and a strike rate of 19.36 is concerning. Shami didn’t quite have the bite that he is renowned for, even if opposition batters were actively playing safer against him as the economy indicates.

Shami chosen for Vijay Hazare: BGT off the table?

Shami seems unlikely to be taking a flight to Australia any time soon on the back of these performances, with his fitness still a recurring concern and the NCA likely only sending him back for international action if they are sure he is at 100%. Moreover, Shami was named in Bengal’s squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the 50-over competition beginning in the second half of December and coinciding with the last leg of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shami may therefore be recused from the BGT, asked to work on his fitness with longer and longer spells in domestic cricket, with the likely ambition for his return now to be shifted to the Champions Trophy in March 2025. Shami will be hoping that he shakes off the rust in time to be chosen for that assignment.

India, meanwhile, continue their tour of Australia as they look to bounce back at the Gabba in Brisbane in a match beginning on December 14, with the fitness of another star bowler in Jasprit Bumrah having a cloud hovering over it as well.