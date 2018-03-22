Mohammed Shami relieved after being absolved of corruption charges by BCCI

A hurt but “relieved” Mohammed Shami said that he was always confident about proving his innocence in the wake of corruption allegations levelled against him by his wife Hasin Jahan.

The beleagured Indian pacer was absolved of all charges related to corruption after BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) headed by Neeraj Kumar gave him a clean chit after a week long investigations on allegations of having accepted money from a certain Pakistani girl named Alishba and UK based Mohammed bhai.

“I was under tremendous pressure but now I feel relieved after BCCI cleared me of wrong-doing. I was hurt that my loyalty and commitment towards my nation was questioned. But I had full faith in BCCI’s investigation process. I am looking forward towards getting back on the field,” Shami told mediapersons.

One of India’s most craftiest fast bowlers of recent times, Shami said that the past two weeks were extremely tough for him.

“I had to go through a lot in the past 10-15 days. The charge of match fixing specifically brought me under tremendous pressure. I will channelize my anger in a positive way on the cricket field. This decision has given me courage and motivation to perform on the field. I will make my bowling do all the talking now in the coming days. This is a big win for me and I am hopeful that in the coming days I will also be cleared of the remaining charges,” Shami later told ABP News.

Shami however admitted that the manner of insinuation had scared him till the BCCI investigations got over.

“I knew from within that I had done nothing wrong but was still scared that I might get framed. I can’t thank BCCI enough,” he said.