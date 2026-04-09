Mohammed Shami riles up Rishabh Pant; then forced to change tune as LSG captain goes berserk ahead of KKR tie

Lucknow Super Giants currently sit seventh on this year’s Indian Premier League points table amid a mixed start to their campaign – one win in two matches. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who took over the reins of LSG from KL Rahul in 2025 after being bought for a record-breaking deal of ₹27 crore at the 2025 IPL auction, continues to enjoy immense backing from the franchise leadership despite a lacklustre 2025 season, largely due to the skillset he possesses.

Mohammed Shami, left, and Rishabh Pant(PTI)

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Also Read: Rishabh Pant shuts outside noise, responds to critics after guiding LSG to victory

It is evident that Pant, known to be a proven finisher in the middle order, has stepped up his role for the franchise by batting at No.3. The move initially surprised fans and pundits, who questioned his ability to build an innings from the top. However, his versatility was on display with a match-winning knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also Read: The big Mohammed Shami mess; somebody should tell him it’s not a rebel’s world, and he’d better fall in line with BCCI

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{{^usCountry}} Pant led the team from the front with a composed 68 off 50 balls. Known for his explosive presence and tendency to target sixes on every ball, he instead anchored the innings with great maturity, guiding his team to their first win of the season with nine fours along the way. And if his form ahead of tonight’s Kolkata Knight Riders clash is anything to go by, he looked like a million bucks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pant led the team from the front with a composed 68 off 50 balls. Known for his explosive presence and tendency to target sixes on every ball, he instead anchored the innings with great maturity, guiding his team to their first win of the season with nine fours along the way. And if his form ahead of tonight’s Kolkata Knight Riders clash is anything to go by, he looked like a million bucks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} LSG recently shared a video on X featuring a playful exchange between the skipper and pacer Mohammed Shami during a net session ahead of Thursday’s contest. The conversation offered fans a glimpse into the dressing room dynamics and the backing Pant receives from his senior players. Pant was connecting a few lust blows, but the sound of his bat lacked something. That’s when Shami tried to rile up his captain, and what followed was pure entertainment. The Shami-Pant banter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} LSG recently shared a video on X featuring a playful exchange between the skipper and pacer Mohammed Shami during a net session ahead of Thursday’s contest. The conversation offered fans a glimpse into the dressing room dynamics and the backing Pant receives from his senior players. Pant was connecting a few lust blows, but the sound of his bat lacked something. That’s when Shami tried to rile up his captain, and what followed was pure entertainment. The Shami-Pant banter {{/usCountry}}

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“It’s not sounding too well,” said Shami, promoting Pant to hit them more cleanly. And boy, the LSG captain responded in some style. Suddenly, the strokes appeared more meaty, powerful and laden with timing. As Pant continued to strike sixes, Shami’s turned changed, as he remarked, “ab aisa lag rha hai ki a 8-9 fielder bahar hone chahiye” (it feels like there should be 8–9 fielders outside). After Pant defended the next ball, Shami added cheekily “le sakta tha, bahar nikal gayi” (you could have hit that, it went outside). Pant, backing his aggressive intent, replied, “lappa to mai har ball pe ghuma sakta hu” (I can swing hard at every ball).

Watch the clip below:

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Pant’s timing looked effortless all over the ground, and what stood out was his growing composure while maintaining an aggressive approach, picking the right scoring opportunities. Shami was quick to applaud this mindset from Pant, he added, “tu hamara sher hai, tu kuch bhi kar” (you are our lion, you can do anything).

The light-hearted banter between Pant and Shami is a testament to the team atmosphere within LSG. This type of unity and positivity could prove crucial as the season proceeds.

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