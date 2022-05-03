'Shami said Mohsin is better bowler than him': Coach reveals interesting chat between rising LSG pacer and India star

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has seen some of the finest fast-bowling talents rise to the occasion. Starting from Umran Malik, the list features some unheard names who has been bowling exceptionally well and troubled arguably the world's greatest batters. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

One among such name is Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan. The 23-year-old produced a clinical effort against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, a surface which generally assists the batters.

In the high-scoring encounter, which saw both the sides combine to hit 384 runs in 40 overs, Mohsin bowled at an economy of 4, conceding just 16 runs in his quota. Not only that, he also went to pick four wickets - David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell and Shardul Thakur.

His childhood coach Badruddin Siddiqui, who also trained India's premier seamer Mohammed Shami, revealed an interesting episode involving Mohsin.

Speaking to Indian Express, Siddiqui said that while the 23-year-old was training with Shami during the lockdown, the latter had claimed Mohsin to be a better bowler than him.

He also stated that Mohsin picked the art of reverse swing and the technique to deliver the ball on its seam from the Team India star.

“Shami told him that Mohsin is a better bowler than him but just needed more focus. I called him during lockdown and said, jitna Shami ka dimag nichod sakta hai, kar le (Learn whatever you can from Shami)’. Things have changed after that,” Siddiqui was quoted as saying in the report.

Mohsin has featured in four matches so far for his franchise, in which he has bowled at an economy of just over six and has bagged eight wickets.

