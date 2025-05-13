Mohammed Shami slams report claiming pacer is pondering retirement from Tests: 'Aaj ka sabse kharab story'

India pacer Mohammed Shami minced no words as he lambasted an online portal for speculating into his Test future. Taking to Instagram Stories, the pacer who is currently representing SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, tore into the report, confirming that he is here to stay in the longest format and is going nowhere soon. Mohammed Shami slams online portal for speculating into his Test future. (AP)

The said report which Shami targetted hinted at Shami possibly calling time on his Test career after the retirements of legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the longest format.

The pacer, who was last seen in India colours in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy, attached the screenshot of the article, whose headline read, “Mohammed Shami Retirement: After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Indian Pacer Likely To Bid Adieu To Test Cricket.”

"Very well done, Maharaj. Apna job ke din bhi ginloo kitna adieu hai. Badme dekhle humara aap. Jaise ne satyinaash kar diya future ka. Kabhi toh accha bol liya kare. Aaj ka sabse kharab story sorry (You should count the days that are remaining in your job. You should say something nice sometimes. This is the most woeful story of the day)," Mohammed Shami wrote on Instagram Stories.

Mohammed Shami slams online report

Shami has so far played 64 Tests for India, taking 229 wickets at an average of 27.71. His last Test was the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in June 2023.

The pacer was out of action after suffering an injury in the ODI World Cup, but he finally returned to the Indian squad this year for the T20I series against England. He was also part of the Champions Trophy-winning team.

Shami's dip in form in the IPL

Shami has been a pale shadow of his former self in the IPL 2025 season, taking just six wickets in nine matches. He was even dropped from the SunRisers Hyderabad's playing XI in the fixture against Delhi Capitals.

The speedster has leaked runs at an economy of 11.23. It remains to be seen whether the pacer gets a chance in the SRH lineup once the IPL 2025 season resumes on May 17.

India desperately missed Shami's services in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but his recent form might force the selectors to look beyond him in the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are expected to be the sure-shot two speedsters in the eventual squad but it remains to be seen whether Shami gets a go or not.

The squad for the England series is expected to be announced next week.