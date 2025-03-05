Mohammed Shami urges ICC to reverse three-year-old restriction impacting pace bowling: 'We are constantly appealing...'

Reverse swing, a potent weapon for fast bowlers, was significantly after the International Cricket Council (ICC) prohibited the use of saliva following the Covid-19 pandemic. Mohammed Shami, India's pace spearhead, has voiced his concerns over this restriction after India's win over Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final, calling for a reconsideration of the rule to bring reverse swing back into play. India's Mohammed Shami bowls during the ICC Champions Trophy (AFP)

“We are trying to reverse, but you are not getting the use of saliva into the game. We are constantly appealing to allow the use of saliva, and it will be interesting with the reverse swing," Shami stated after India's semi-final win in Dubai.

In ODIs, the art of reverse-swing is almost non-existent, with the introduction of two new balls already making it difficult for pacers before the saliva ban.

Shami proved to be a match-winner for India in the semi-final, delivering a stellar performance against Australia. His figures of 3/48 in 10 overs played a crucial role in India's four-wicket triumph.

Shami on his bowling

Shami's responsibilities have only increased in this tournament, given that India has been without their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah due to injury. On Tuesday, Shami was among the only two in India's pace attack, with Hardik Pandya being the other pacer.

“I am trying to get my rhythm back and contribute more to the team. It is a responsibility when there are no two proper pacers, and I have to shoulder more responsibility," Shami acknowledged.

Throughout the Champions Trophy in Dubai, he has been tasked with leading the pace attack, sharing the new ball duties with either Harshit Rana or Hardik Pandya. While Rana is still finding his feet at the international level, Hardik is primarily an all-rounder and not a specialist fast bowler who bowls a full quota of 10 overs regularly.

With eight wickets to his name in the tournament so far, Shami has been at the forefront of India's bowling efforts, compensating for Bumrah's absence. He admitted that leading the attack as the lone frontline pacer has been demanding, but he remains committed to delivering his best for the team.

“There is a load when you are the one main pacer, and the other is an all-rounder. You have to pick wickets and lead from the front," Shami stated.