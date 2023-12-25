'Shami will be missed big time but…': Wasim intensifies third seamer debate in raising burning question

Rohit Sharma and Co. will miss the services of India's World Cup hero Mohammed Shami in the upcoming two-Test series against hosts South Africa. After ending the T20I series in a stalemate, Rohit-less India defeated the Proteas 2-1 in its previous One Day International (ODI) assignment of the multi-format tour to South Africa. With Rohit returning as captain, Rahul Dravid-coached Team India is gearing up for their final frontier in the Rainbow Nation. Prasidh Krishna or Mukesh Kumar can replace Mohammed Shami in the Indian XI for the 1st Test against South Africa(AP-AFP-Getty Images)

Under the leadership of skipper Rohit, India can end its 31-year wait for a Test series win over the Proteas in South Africa. Since touring South Africa for the first time in 1992, India have never recorded a series win over the host nation. The visitors are without pacer Shami, who is recovering from an ankle injury. India also released wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan from its squad ahead of the 1st Test against South Africa.

‘Shami will be missed big time but…’

Kishan asked to be excused from South Africa Tests and former vice-captain KL Rahul was confirmed as India's No.1 choice behind the stumps for the Boxing Day Test on Sunday. Talking more about India's lineup for the 1st Test match, former India opener Wasim Jaffer admitted that the visitors will miss pace ace Shami in South Africa. However, the former India batter opined that fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar could deliver the goods in the absence of Shami.

“Shami will be missed big time in SA Tests, but it's a great opportunity for Prasidh & Mukesh to show that they're the future of Indian fast bowling. Can't ask for a better place to bowl than South Africa. Who are you picking as the third seamer between these two?,” Jaffer asked on X (formerly known as Twitter) ahead of the 1st Test against South Africa.

Mukesh vs Prasidh

Indian and South African pacers will aim to make the most of the hard and bouncy track at the Centurion in the series opener on Tuesday. Speedster Mukesh made his Test debut against the West Indies in the Caribbean. The star fast bowler also featured in the white-ball series against South Africa. Bangalore pacer Prasidh is yet to make his Test debut for India. The 27-year-old has played 5 T20Is and 5 ODIs for the Men In Blue.