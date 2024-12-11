Mohammed Siraj punished: Three instances when Australians got away despite crossing the line

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy witnessed a fiery battle between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head during the second Test match at Adelaide Oval. The intense exchange between the two players grabbed the eyeballs as they became the talk of the town for their reactions on the field. It all happened after Siraj got the better of Head for 140 with a brilliant yorker to bowl him out. The Indian paceman was pumped after taking the wicket as he exchanged a few words with Head, who was also impressed with the bowler's celebration. Mohammed Siraj, right, gestures at Travis Head after his dismissal on Day 2 of the second Test.(HT_PRINT)

After the match, Siraj was penalised 20 per cent of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal."

Meanwhile, the Australian batter was not penalised any match fee but was sanctioned for breaching Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.”

It was not the first time when an Australian got away from getting fined despite crossing the line.

Slater vs Dravid in 2001

It was 2001 when India's dependable batter Rahul Dravid played a pull shot, which was taken inches off the ground by Australia's Michael Slater, and started celebrating with his teammates. However, Dravid didn't leave the field as umpire S Venkatraghavan too gave him not out. Slatter got miffed and abused Dravid and also had an argument with the umpire. He was later reprimanded for his conduct but not fined.

Monkeygate Scandal

The 2008 New Year Test in Sydney was undoubtedly the lowest point in India-Australia cricket relations. With tempers frayed because of a string of questionable umpiring decisions and on-field altercations, the “Monkeygate” scandal erupted -- almost causing the tour to be called off. Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds had an on-field altercation with Harbhajan Singh as the former accused the Indian spinner of calling him a “monkey”. Singh, who denied any wrong-doing, was suspended for three matches for the alleged racist slur. Later, the ICC appeals commissioner Justice John Hansen found Harbhajan innocent. The former India cricketer was instead handed a fine of 50 per cent of his match fees. Meanwhile, the Australian players, who exchanged the words including Symonds, were not penalised for their actions.

Warner, Kohli and Dhawan fined

The 2014 BGT witnessed the players of both teams getting involved in heated exchanges during the series. Former Australia opener David Warner had some on-field altercations with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Varun Aaron during the Adelaide Test. While Virat Kohli also indulged into an argument with Steve Smith.

All three players were charged under Level 1 Article 2.1.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that either: (a) is contrary to the spirit of the game; or (b) brings the game into disrepute."

Kohli and Dhawan were docked 30% of the fees; while Warner was fined just 15 of the fees.

Honorary mentions

Glenn Maxwell mocking Virat Kohli

During a Test match at Ranchi in 2017, Kohli left the field in pain, clutching his right shoulder, after he dived while fielding at mid-on on Day 1. He didn't come out for fielding on Day 2 due to the strain. Later in the match, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was seen clutching his right shoulder after a dive to save a boundary, and he had a broad smile on his face, mocking the former India captain. However, no action was taken by the match referee against Maxwell.

Steve Smith DRS controversy

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith faced allegations of cheating via DRS during the Bengaluru Test on the same tour. He was seen looking at the dressing room for an indication of whether to go for a review after he was declared leg before against Umesh Yadav. Virat Kohli was not pleased with Smith's tactics and had a word with him. Meanwhile, the ICC didn't take any action against both players.