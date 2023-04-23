'He's really making a difference for them': Irfan Pathan's massive statement on India star as Bangalore meet Rajasthan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is convinced that pace ace Mohammed Siraj has been the difference-maker for Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Runners-up in three editions of the cash-rich league, the Virat Kohli-starrer RCB side squared off against former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match No.32 of the IPL 2023 at the famous M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was all praise for the RCB star(PTI-AP)

Sharing his views in the lead-up to the high-voltage encounter between Bangalore and Rajasthan, former Indian pacer Pathan lauded Siraj for being RCB's go-to bowler in the powerplays. "Mohammad Siraj has bowled excellently in the powerplay this season for RCB. He's really making a difference for them. There is a big and positive difference in his bowling compared to last year. That is why his responsibility has increased being the premier seamer in the team," Pathan told Star Sports.

Speedster Siraj retained his place in the RCB XI for Bangalore's home game against Sanju Samson and Co. at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Siraj is the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2023. The Indian fast bowler has picked up 12 wickets in 7 matches this season.

The Bangalore pacer emerged as the pick of the bowlers for RCB in their previous IPL encounter against Punjab Kings. The speedster bagged the crucial wickets of Atharva Taide (4), Liam Livingstone (2), Harpreet Brar (13) and Nathan Ellis (1) to help RCB defeat Punjab Kings by 24 runs at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday.

"The lockdown was very important for me. I was quite down before that because I used to be expensive earlier. I focussed on my gym training, on my bowling and I wanted to do well," Siraj told the IPL broadcaster after RCB's win over Punjab Kings at Mohali.

Siraj has played over 70 matches in the IPL 2023. The 29-year-old made his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in 2017. The RCB star has taken over 70 wickets in the world's richest T20 tournament. "Even in the ODIs, my rhythm was good, my confidence was high and I have brought that into this season of the IPL. I am a good fielder; I just make a few mistakes once in a while (smiles). I always try to keep improving in every aspect so that I can remain a part of the team," he added.

