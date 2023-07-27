Mohammed Siraj rested for ODIs against West Indies to manage workload, flies back home

Team India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj has flown back home from the West Indies after being rested for the ODI series in the Caribbean, ESPNCricinfo has reported. Siraj has touted to lead the Indian pace attack in the absence of Mohammed Shami – who has also been rested – but the decision has reportedly been taken keeping in mind the workload on the bowler. Siraj played in both Tests of the series against West Indies and also clinched a five-for in the second in Trinidad.

India's Mohammed Siraj during an ODI against Sri Lanka earlier this year (ANI )

The report further states that a decision on Siraj's replacement is yet to be taken. With the first ODI scheduled for Thursday, India now have a pace attack comprising of Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, and uncapped (in ODIs) Mukesh Kumar.

Siraj is not part of the India squad for the five-T20I series in the Windies, and the decision to rest him could well have been taken keeping in mind India's future assignments. The ODI team will take part in the Asia Cup that begins from August 30, with the side playing all of its games in Sri Lanka. The tournament will be crucial to India's preparations for the ODI World Cup in October-November, and being an integral part of the white-ball setup, Siraj's fitness remains crucial.

Since the start of the year, Siraj has played in all ODIs for India against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia (all three-match series). He also played a key role in India's 2-1 triumph at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Tests), and further took 19 wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 14 Indian Premier League games. Last month, he was part of the India XI against Australia in the final of World Test Championship.

The need for Siraj to remain fresh for the major tournaments is further aggravated with the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who last played for India in September last year. Even as BCCI revealed last week that Bumrah is regaining fitness and will take part in practice matches in National Cricket Academy (NCA Bengaluru), there remains speculation over his date of return.

India will also play a three-match bilateral series against Australia following the Asia Cup, which will further serve crucial to preparations for the marquee home World Cup.

