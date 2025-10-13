Mohammed Siraj takes matters in his own hands, goes upto Justin Greaves to warn him as West Indies tail frustrates India

After Shubman Gill-led India defeated West Indies comfortably in the first Test of the two-match series in Ahmedabad, several fans and pundits called for a two-tier Test system, questioning the lacklustre show from the Caribbean nation. However, the West Indies bounced back strongly in the ongoing Delhi Test as Shai Hope and John Campbell led the visitors' fightback after being asked to follow on. The duo hit centuries as the Windies gained a lead. However, at one stage, another collapse ensued, leading to the belief among fans that India would wrap the contest up quite easily on Day 4. Mohammed Siraj issues warning to Justin Greaves(Screengrab - JioHotstar)

However, the real happening was far from the belief as Justin Greaves, along with Jayden Seales, frustrated India, putting on 79 runs for the final wicket. Greaves hit his first fifty and the situation got so tiring for the hosts that Mohammed Siraj, fondly known as the 'DSP' had to take the matters in his own hands.

Before the start of play in the final session on Day 4, Siraj was seen going up to Greaves, seemingly warning him against scoring more runs. The duo had a smile on their face throughout, and to no one's surprise, the moment caught the eye of the internet.

Despite the playful warning, Greaves went on to frustrate the hosts for some more time, hitting his fifty in 85 balls. The efforts of Seales and Greaves helped the West Indies post a target of 121 runs for India.

Eventually, the final Windies' wicket was scalped by Jasprit Bumrah as he dismissed the No.11 batter Jayden Seales for 32.

India needs 58 runs more for the win

The hosts, who are already 1-0 up in the two-match series, concluded Day 4 with the score at 63/1 with KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan unbeaten on 25 and 30 respectively. India needs 58 more runs for the win on the final day to win the series 2-0 and get some crucial points in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Day 4 of the second Test started off with Campbell hitting his maiden Test century. This was followed by Shai Hope's third Test ton. India finally got the job done in the final session as Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav both scalped three wickets each.

Speaking about his maiden century, Campbell told the host broadcaster, “I can’t really put it into words right now. Maybe tomorrow I’ll be able to describe it. We always spoke about it being a good batting track. As a batsman, once you get a start here, it becomes easier.”

It is worth mentioning that Campbell reached the milestone with a six, and speaking about this particular shot, he said, “Before the ball, I saw him putting mid-on a little bit closer, so I thought, if it’s close enough for me, I’m going for it.”