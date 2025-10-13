Mohammed Siraj 'treated like a KING' in dugout, gets foot massage after becoming India's leading wicket-taker in 2025

The sweltering Delhi heat on Monday took a toll on India pacer Mohammed Siraj during the second session on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After a demanding six-over spell post-lunch, Siraj collapsed in the Indian dugout and received immediate medical attention, a moment former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hilariously described as “king-like treatment.” Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets in the 2nd innings of 2nd West Indies Test

The incident happened after the 94th over of the West Indies' second innings on Day 4, when Siraj, after his six-over spell post lunch, sat down exhausted in the dugout. He was immediately treated with an ice bag, which was placed on his head and then his face, while the physiotherapist gave him a foot massage.

Looking at the sight, Karthik, who was in the commentary box, said: "What we see right now, the fast bowlers being treated like kings after a hard spell. It's the same case everywhere, by the way. I just need to let viewers know that it's not just on the ground, off the field, but also in the com box. We've got to be careful when you do that with Bish (Ian Bishop, who was also present in the commentary box), though. The eyes straight on the head to calm him down at times. For Bish and for Siraj."

Earlier in the day, West Indies began Day 4 with plenty of promise as overnight batters John Campbell and Shai Hope, who had comfortably handled India’s spinners on the third evening with their respective fifties, remained unscathed through the opening hour after resuming on 173/2.

Campbell moved from his overnight 87 to his maiden Test hundred with a six off Ravindra Jadeja, becoming the first West Indies opener to reach three figures in Tests since March 2023. Jadeja, however, eventually broke the 177-run stand. Hope carried on to complete his century as West Indies continued to apply pressure and took the lead.

India had enforced the follow-on on Sunday after bowling out the visitors for 248, a deficit of 270 in response to their first-innings total of 518/5 declared.

However, West Indies ran out of patience in the final session of Day 4, losing six quick wickets, with Kuldeep Yadav claiming three after his first-innings five-wicket haul.

Siraj was also among the wicket-takers in the post-lunch session, as he dismissed Hope for 103 runs. With the dismissal, he became the highest wicket-taker in Tests this year, picking 37 wickets in eight matches at 26.91. Of the total, 23 wickets came in the tour of England, while 10 were picked against the West Indies.